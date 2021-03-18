A tonic for the British?: Tritonic can turn home fortunes around at Cheltenham

Few runners, great race

When Zarkandar won the Triumph Hurdle 10 years ago he had to overcome 22 opponents. Whatever wins today needs to only beat a mere seven but it remains a fascinating contest and could prove in time to one of the highest quality editions of the race since its 1939 inception.

Long considered to be a bit of a lottery, as likely to break as make a young horse, it has gradually rebranded as an indicator of future brilliance.

Unusually for a novice contest this week a British-based horse, Tritonic, has a reasonable chance of victory. Trained by Alan King, he had a decent Flat career, winning twice and earning a very respectable rating of 99. He has shined even brighter over hurdles.

Unbeaten in two races, he quickened nicely to win his prep race at Kempton three weeks ago. He will need to as good as he looked that day to beat off two strong Irish challengers in Zanahiyr and Quilixios, a horse who has looked an exceptionally talented juvenile in his own right and richly deserves a tilt at the top table.

All three leading contenders are unbeaten hurdlers and are all rated within two pounds of each other. One decent jump or a bad mistake by either horse or jockey, could swing it.

Not the Foxhunters

Amid all the cutting and pasting of Cheltenham race schedules in recent times the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup has retained its traditional position directly after the Gold Cup. Like a soothing cup of strong coffee on the morning after a hard night out. One of its joys is to watch as amateur jockeys of all shapes, sizes, and ability negotiate the Gold Cup course on horses three or four stone slower than the likes of Al Boum Photo.

As a result, drama is usually assured and the back story of a lesser-known winning jockey is often compelling. Last year the race went to It Came to Pass, trained near Mallow by Eugene O’Sullivan and partnered by his daughter Maxine.

The stable is a leading point-to-point operation and Maxine looked far from amateur as she pinged the last two fences to beat Billaway and Patrick Mullins by 10 lengths. The two horses re-oppose this afternoon, but regrettably both Patrick and Maxine will be absent from the saddle, as amateurs are stood down this week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It Came to Pass ran a lacklustre prep race at Thurles last month when he unshipped Maxine at the third last but even this was a lot better than last year when he was pulled up in a point-to-point. The double is a possibility under professional Richie McLernon.

Billaway seems in much better form. Ridden today by Paul Townend, he looked fit and able when winning at Down Royal and Naas earlier this season. But sadly, the only certainty today is that neither Townend, McLernon or any other professional will match the sheer unaltered joy that Maxine O’Sullivan exuded after her win last year.

Getting out is hard to do

Enda McEvoy has been documenting his struggle to turn a small betting fund into a fortune in these pages through the week.

Spoiler alert: It’s no picnic.

If you are running on fumes by now the last chance to ‘get out’ this week comes in the Martin Pipe Hurdle which goes to post at 4.50 today. Those thoughtful race programmers have come up with an easily solvable problem with which to finish. Just a 24-runner Handicap Hurdle, for middling horses rated at 145 or less and ridden by conditional jockeys. What could be simpler under the sun?

But at second glance it might not be quite as inscrutable a task as it looks. As ever, Ireland is well represented and we tend to win this race about half the time, with the Mullins or Foster/Elliott stables prominent.

The real challenge is to uncover ‘the plot,’ — the plan that started on some distant gallop six months ago when a trainer turned and said: “You know, I think he might go well in the Martin Pipe if we can get him in.”

Gentleman De Mee is worth a look. Bought from France at the end of 2019 for €280,000 he was moved to Willie Mullins in January of this year.

He made his Irish debut at Naas in February when he breezed home in an ordinary looking maiden hurdle. However, the British handicapper has taken no chances and rated him at 139 which gets him in to the race with a weight of 11-6.

This looks punitive for a maiden hurdle winner, but on the other hand hindsight might prove him a ‘good thing.’ Unless of course there is an even plottier plot afoot.

Langer Dan has scraped into the race at number 22, carrying 11-2 due to the penalty he picked up when he easily won the Imperial Cup last Saturday for trainer Dan Skelton. (Contrary to popular belief the horse is not named for what Cork people were calling Skelton after he had a gentle pop at Willie Mullins last month.)

If he does win today, he’ll pocket a €50,000 bookmaker bonus for the Martin Pipe/Imperial Cup double. He looks to have his ducks lined up exceptionally straight.