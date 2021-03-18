Willie Mullins left ‘gobsmacked’ by Allaho’s show of force

Given his astonishing Cheltenham record, it takes something special to blow Willie Mullins' mind but Ireland's champion trainer admitted he was "gobsmacked" after Allaho gave him his 76th Festival win with an awesome display in the Ryanair Chase.

The seven-year-old ran his rivals into the ground from the off, with Rachael Blackmore making her intentions clear from flag-fall in setting a strong pace and putting the rest of the field under pressure.

Last year's winner Min tried to match his stablemate but was ultimately pulled up, a fate that also befell Melon, Chris's Dream, Samcro, Imperial Aura, and Mister Fisher. All six are good horses, none of them could live with this display of sustained power.

Allaho crossed the line 12 lengths clear of the Joseph O'Brien-trained Fakir D'Oudairies with Tornado Flyer picking up the pieces to finish third ahead of Kalashnikov in fourth with Fanion D'Estruval the last of the five finishers.

“It was an awesome performance I thought," Mullins said at the post-race press conference. "I thought Min would go with him every bit of the way but his jumping was just so slick and Min’s jumping was not up to scratch and we might have to look at that.

“Allaho did everything right. The first thing I did when Rachael came back in was lift her number cloth to see if the lead bag was in there as it looked like Allaho was just carrying Rachael around there! He was just awesome.

His galloping and his jumping, if you put it together I was hoping he could do that over three miles but if he is only a two and a half mile horse that will do me.

“Watching him at home all the time everyone has felt he is a galloper and a jumper and that you don’t need to hold him up. I felt that he could stay but that trip suits him better.

"I was sort of as gobsmacked as anyone else watching it as I fully expected the two horses in front to probably collapse coming to the third last and if they did you would have said they have gone too fast and took each other on but that is their style of racing and that was the plan from the start and we just had to hope one of them would be good enough.

“We will see what races are there for him and maybe over a less demanding track you would look at a King George with that style of running. We will have a word with connections Cheveley Park and see what they would like to do. I think it’s there to be discussed (trip).”

It was a fourth Grade One success of the week for Blackmore, who later took her tally for the week to five when winning the Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle on Telmesomethinggirl. To put that into context, she alone has won more races than British-trained horses.

“It’s incredible," Blackmore said in the aftermath of Allaho's win. "I’m very grateful to be getting these opportunities. He put in a fair performance; he jumped and galloped everywhere. I never felt like I was out of my comfort zone anywhere. It was fantastic.

“I was happy to let my lad gallop and jump and it worked today. He was happy, travelling underneath me and comfortable in front; when they aren’t comfortable and you are forcing them, that’s when you are maybe going too quick.

“Every horse is different and I was just letting him gallop and jump at the speed he wanted and trying to get breathers into him in a few places. I got a great thrill riding him. It takes a lot of the complication out of it, I suppose, with instructions like that. It’s fairly black and white and if it comes off, it’s fantastic.

When you are riding for two powerful stables it makes a jockey’s job a lot easier, and I can’t tell you how grateful I am to be in this position and be getting these types of chances.

"You have to have the engine underneath you - it’s very hard to do it up that hill without the engine.

“How would I describe this week? Out of this world.” As was the performance of Allaho. There was something oh so fitting about the Ryanair Chase being won by an aeroplane.