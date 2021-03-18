Cheltenham Festival: Chantry House gives JP McManus first winner of the week 

The week had been going all too swimmingly. Few reverses, some great results for short-priced players, and the meeting moving along nicely. But the Festival, whatever the circumstances, cannot pass without great disappointment, and it was served up early on Thursday afternoon when the previously unbeaten Envoi Allen crashed out at the fourth fence in the Grade 1 Marsh Novices’ Chase.

There was no crowd to provide the dramatic gasp, but doubtlessly a collective one came from every living room on these islands. So unexpected and such a shame, but such incidents are always a possibility in this great sport. Thankfully, he and rider Jack Kennedy were both quickly to their feet and while the horse was being led away, Kennedy cast a lonely and dejected figure.

Victory went to Chantry House, a first winner of the week for owner JP McManus and a second, after Shishkin, for the jockey-trainer combination of Nico be Boinville and Nicky Henderson.

It was a 67th Festival success for the winning owner, and the 70th in the career of the Henderson, who trails only Willie Mullins in the list of all-time leading trainers at the meeting.

The race itself had the makings of a brilliant contest, and what a shame Envoi Allen didn’t feature in it. Quite whether, on reflection, Harry Skelton would like to have gone quite so hard after taking up the running on Shan Blue ten fences from home might be up for debate, but the move doubtlessly made the race more interesting.

Chantry House, at that point in third place, simply couldn’t go any quicker, while Daryl Jacob, aboard early leader Fusil Raffles, made the prudent move to let the leader off. The gallop scarcely relented all the way but that only served to play to the strengths of the stamina-laden Chantry House.

He and Fusil Raffles collared the leader going to the second-last, from which point the winner began to extend. Under a strong ride by De Boinville, he galloped up the hill to beat his stablemate by three lengths, with Asterion Forlonge a back-to-form third, and Chatham Street Lad an honourable fourth.

“He was very good, although last year in the Supreme we knew he really wanted another half a mile, and today when he got the extra half it looked as though he wanted another half,” said Henderson.

“You’d have to think he might be going over three miles sooner rather than later. I don’t see why not - it depends on how quickly they recover from these races as to whether he can go on to Aintree - but it looks as though he will be looking for three miles.

“He was about in top gear all the way, but when he got there, he did it well and he quickened up well. We’ve got a lot of debriefing to do, but it looks as though three miles would help him.

“We had a problem here back in December when he had an issue with his back, which we actually had to have surgery on, so he did well to get back in time to get a race in at Wetherby before coming here for this. He’s a lovely horse and I had hoped he would at least give Envoi Allen at least a bit of a race.

“When you get given a chance like that, it’s nice to be able to take it, anyway. It’s a pity Envoi Allen fell, from a lot of points of view - he has looked flawless all year and it was a surprise to see him do that - but you’ve got to grab the chances when you get them.

“It’s very nice to have a winner for JP McManus; we’ve done a lot of talking through the week and we’ve had a couple of disappointments, but it’s nice to get back on the board for him because it’s very important to him, and all of us.”

Henry de Bromhead, for whom Envoi Allen was having his first start, reported: “Jack just said he was a little bit keen. He just launched at the fence, unfortunately, and that was it. I’ve had a look at him though and he looked fine, and Jack’s fine too, so that’s good.”