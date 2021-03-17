'Unbelievable': Double first for Paul Hennessy and Richie Condon at Cheltenham Festival

“Off the planet,” said Paul Hennessy, aptly, after Heaven Help Us, ridden by Richie Condon, made all the running to take the Coral Cup in brilliant style.

It was a first Festival success for the trainer, best known as a hugely successful greyhound handler, and quite the story for Condon, who was having his first ride at the Festival.

Condon teamed up with the mare for the first time at the recent Dublin Racing Festival and recorded a memorable success. Running off a 12lb higher mark on this occasion, the victory was considerably more emphatic as she raced home nine lengths clear of her nearest rival.

“Unbelievable, it really is,” added Hennessy. “Quite incredible. We had a plan, something similar to Leopardstown, and I said to Richie that the pace she travelled over two miles in Leopardstown I think she’ll stay going at that pace for a long time. There were probably 26 Plans As in the race, but at least we got to use our Plan A.”

And Condon executed it to perfection. At times it appeared as though he and his mount might be sitting ducks but, to his credit, the young rider judged it beautifully, letting his mount pop her hurdles when needed, and asking her when necessary.

The 24-year-old sent the mare clear from two out and, although the chasing Blue Sari tipped up at the last, Heaven Help Us was in command and ran strongly all the way to the line to win as she pleased.

“You wouldn’t think he was a 7lb claimer out there, would you?” asked Hennessy. “It’s off the planet to win here. I must be dreaming. Thanks be to God - I can’t believe what’s happening. We needed a miracle, and, Heaven Help Us, we got one.”

The stands may have been empty but Conna native Condon and the ever-popular Gowran trainer received a great reception from their colleagues on return to the winner’s enclosure.

“It’s my first experience over here and I’m absolutely delighted,” said Condon, whose first winner in Ireland, after returning from a spell Britain, was as recently as October.

“You dream about these kind of things and for it to happen at such an early stage in my career it hasn’t sunk it in yet. It is unbelievable.

“And for the Irish jockeys to give me a guard of honour on the way in was really special.

“That’s it now, one ride, one winner. I can go home to Ireland a happy boy. I’m disappointed the pubs aren’t open but back home in Ireland we are dairy farmers and there probably won’t be a cow milked for a week.”