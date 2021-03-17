Enda McEvoy's Cheltenham diary: Sometimes discipline and common sense are not rewarded

Day 2

The definition of insanity: You know how it goes. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

As it happens, and as readers who were paying attention yesterday will recall, I didn’t in the end attempt a Lucky 15 on Tuesday on the basis that something would almost certainly come along to ensure that all four hotpots didn’t oblige. That something turned out to be Black Tears in the Mares’ Hurdle.

My day two approach is slightly different. I’m still well aware of the risks attached to a four-timer; the more elements to a bet, the greater the scope for misfortune. But as on Tuesday, the fields are small, the favourites short and the potential for getting up a couple of juicily priced doubles or trebles sadly limited.

A Lucky 15 it’s going to be, then. Monkfish, Chacun Pour Soi, Sir Gerhard over Kilcruit in the bumper (basically it’s a coin toss but I run with the longer odds) and Gaillard Du Mesnil over Bob Olinger in the opener (another coin toss and again the longer odds).

I come a cropper at the first, metaphorically rather than literally, as Bob Olinger wins comfortably from Gaillard De Mesnil.

Monkfish, a ludicrous 4-1 on in the novice chase, makes heavy weather of proceedings — Willie Mullins is a visibly relieved man afterwards — but gets there in the end.

There is no joy, however, for Chacun Pour Soi in the Queen Mother, leaving me one for three with the Lucky 15. Great.

Worse, I ponder having a couple of bob on Put The Kettle On for an additional interest. And why not? Course, distance, won the Arkle last year — and you know what they say about horses with previous form at the festival.

Do I have a couple of bob on Put The Kettle On for an additional interest? I do nothing of the sort. You can guess what happens next…

There are far too many candidates with apparently plausible chances for me to go anywhere near the Coral Cup. I’m glad I sit it out because there’s no way I’d have selected Heaven Help Us, in the care of Paul Hennessy, at 33-1. An interesting new table quiz question thus emerges blinking into the light. Who’s the only man to train a Greyhound Derby winner and a Cheltenham Festival winner?

There are statues of Dawn Run and Arkle at Cheltenham. It surely cannot be too long before there’ll also be a statue of Tiger Roll, who saunters home in the cross-country race.

The Grand Annual looks another pinsticking job. Seeing that Joseph O’Brien is unlikely not to send out a winner this week I have a small each-way bet on Us And Them, the outsider of his trio, who’s prominent for a long way only to fade in the straight.

I’m down for the day, albeit not hugely. Do I chase my losses and have another go — this time a single to win — on Sir Gerhard in the bumper? Discipline and common sense say no. In the words of JP McManus, there’s always another day.

Sir Gerhard wins. Sometimes discipline and common sense are not rewarded.

Still, we’re only halfway through the meeting. There’s always another two days.

Kitty after Day Two: €45.