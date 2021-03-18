Recalling the day Envoi Allen began his march to the top

These are testing times for point-to-point producers, whose activity has been brought to a halt by Covid-19 restrictions due the categorisation of the circuit they use to advertise their stock as amateur or non-elite.

Just how influential the point-to-point circuit is will be advertised once again this week but by this evening, there’s a good chance that the Artic Tack Stud 4yo Maiden at Ballinaboola on February 4, 2018 may be viewed as the greatest maiden between the flags we may ever have seen.

The winner, Envoi Allen, has already been successful at two Cheltenham Festivals, via the Champion Bumper and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Unbeaten in 11 starts under Rules, he is a prohibitively-priced favourite for the Marsh Novices Chase.

An exhausted Appreciate It ended in third and we’ve already seen his class in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday as he secured a third Grade One of the season in the manner of Pegasus.

Walter Connors, who bought Envoi Allen and the future ill-fated Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen as foals on the same day from breeder Bruno Vagne, has been friends with pointing legend Pat Doyle a long time, sending him a number of horses to condition and educate through that environment.

The Dungarvan vet has become renowned for sourcing quality stock as foals in France and apart from the aforementioned duo, has also had Gold Cup hero Don Cossack, Angels Breath, Getabird, and Bacardys at Sluggara Farm.

Grade One winner Bacardys was one of those that was sent to Doyle’s Suirview Stables.

Among the other future stars to go through the Glenbane academy, just outside Holycross, were Missed That, First Lieutenant, Brindisi Breeze, Wishfull Thinking, No More Heroes, Asterion Forlonge, Shattered Love and yesterday’s convincing Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner, Bob Olinger.

However, Connors has also enjoyed plenty of luck with champion handler Colin Bowe and it was towards Wexford Envoi Allen was sent.

“He told me he was a nice horse and he liked him,” says Connors. “Those lads know the ones they like but he was always a bit like what he is now. Once he got to the front in the piece of work he dropped the bit and that would be that. He was never this kind of flash horse that would run away from the others in a bit of work of a mile a and a quarter.”

Envoi Allen puts his unbeaten record and huge reputation on the line in the Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham on Thursday. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Doyle knew what he had in Appreciate It.

“I actually bought two horses the same day and gave €60,000 each for them. One was him and the other was Asterion Forlonge.

“The reason I bought Appreciate It was he was a half-brother to Danny Kirwan and Danny was potentially the best horse I ever had in the place but he’s a Scorpion and it just broke out in him. Appreciate It was a lovely horse to do anything with.”

All along, the plan was to go to Belharbour but with Derek O’Connor heading for Leopardstown, where he would win the Irish Gold Cup on Edwulf, Doyle opted for a geographically convenient venue that would enable the multiple champion to take up the ride on Appreciate It on the way.

“We were a little bit unlucky,” Doyle says with a hint of understatement. “If I had gone left instead of right that particular Sunday, but I was accommodating Derek. I had meant to send a Fame And Glory horse to Ballinaboola and Appreciate It was to go to Belharbour. He wouldn’t have come off the bridle in Belharbour unfortunately but that’s the way it worked out.

I wasn’t fit enough on the day and I made the running for Envoi. I knew when we were in the parade ring I was in trouble, because my horse was too fresh and too fat.

“There were five other horses in the race and the five of them were walking around the parade ring for a maiden hurdle in Leopardstown. And my fella was like a fella walking around the ring at Dublin Horse Show. I knew straight away I had done the wrong thing.

“He was always doing things too easy at home so he just wasn’t fit enough. I’d have gotten away with it at Belharbour because the fella I sent there finished second and this fella would put him up on his back.”

“It probably was the best four-year-old point-to-point that was ever run,” Connors suggests. “To go down there with a horse of the quality of Appreciate It and be beaten 12 lengths. I was only saying it to Pat the other day… Sure he’d have won any other four-year-old maiden 500 yards. And the only reason he was third that day is he tried to beat the other fella.

“If the other horse wasn’t in the race, Appreciate It would have won hands down. Pat told me he was very good. He said to me: ‘This horse is a lot better than his form’ and he turned out to be right.

“He rang me going up the road home. ‘I couldn’t go over to you and talk to you at the races.’ He said: ‘You’re some fucker, you didn’t tell me what you had?’

“‘Did it ever cross your mind that I didn’t know?’”

“I fucked him out of it,” Doyle confirms. And he said, ‘Sure I didn’t know he was that! Myself and Walter are great pals and we’ve had a great bit of luck together.”

Both men think their protégés could be Gold Cup horses.

“His mother was a cross-country mare,” says Connors of Envoi Allen. “Three mile plus. I’d hope he’d stay but again, there’s horses get three miles very well and they don’t get the Gold Cup trip. It’s a unique race. If you look for a Gold Cup horse, you’ll end up broke.”

“Willie Mullins is a very clever man,” quips Doyle in reference to Appreciate It’s trainer, and the horse’s unexpected form over the minimum trip.

“But eventually, I think he’s going to be a Gold Cup horse. I genuinely do. He’s bred to stay. He’s never been a slow horse.

I get a lump in my throat every time I have winner and every time I sell a good horse. And every time one of them wins at Cheltenham I’d drink a bottle of wine.

Connors can identify with that feeling.

“For us it’s some thrill for him to be winning like that. We wouldn’t think we were in any way good judges to have had him. We just say we were lucky that we found him to buy and that he was through our system.

“And that our system didn’t wreck him!”