Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day three

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues this Thursday after an opening day with no shortage of storylines.
With Irish - and Cork - domination on day two, what is instore on the penultimate of action?
With no spectators at the course, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.
Virgin Media One's TV coverage continues this lunchtime and ahead of the second day's action, here are today's top tips and racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.
Envoi Allen 1:20
Glens Of Antrim 4:15
1:20 Envoi Allen
1:55 Imperial Alcazar
2:30 Melon
3:05 Paisley Park (nap)
3:40 Farclas (nb)
4:15 Gauloise
4:50 Bob Mahler
1:20 Chantry House
1:55 Everglow
2:30 Allaho
3:05 If The Cap Fits
3:40 A Wave Of The Sea
4:15 Mighty Blue
4:50 Shantou Flyer
1.20: Envoi Allen (NB)
1.55: The Bosses Oscar
2.30: Fakir D'oudairies
3.05: Paisley Park (Nap)
3.40: Farclas (NB)
4.15: Glens Of Antrim
4.50: Plan Of Attack
2m 4f