Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day three

Here are all the colours and form guides, plus our best bets, to get you through day three of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.
Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 06:00

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues this Thursday after an opening day with no shortage of storylines.

With Irish - and Cork - domination on day two, what is instore on the penultimate of action?

With no spectators at the course, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.

Virgin Media One's TV coverage continues this lunchtime and ahead of the second day's action, here are today's top tips and racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.

Irish Examiner tipsters

Ruby Walsh

NAP: Envoi Allen 1:20

NB: Glens Of Antrim 4:15

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Envoi Allen

1:55 Imperial Alcazar

2:30 Melon

3:05 Paisley Park (nap)

3:40 Farclas (nb)

4:15 Gauloise

4:50 Bob Mahler

Next best

1:20 Chantry House

1:55 Everglow

2:30 Allaho

3:05 If The Cap Fits

3:40 A Wave Of The Sea

4:15 Mighty Blue

4:50 Shantou Flyer

Darren Norris

1.20: Envoi Allen (NB)

1.55: The Bosses Oscar

2.30: Fakir D'oudairies

3.05: Paisley Park (Nap)

3.40: Farclas (NB)

4.15: Glens Of Antrim

4.50: Plan Of Attack

1.20: Marsh Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f

1.55: Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 7f

2.30: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

2m 4f

3.05: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f

3.40: Paddy Power Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 4f

4.15: Daylesford Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m

4.50: Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase 3m 2f

Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day three

Enda McEvoy's Cheltenham diary: Sometimes discipline and common sense are not rewarded

