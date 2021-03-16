'I had in my head that he would be an Arkle horse. I never envisaged him as a Champion Hurdle Horse'

A Vautour-like performance left trainer Willie Mullins with a Faugheen-like quandary when Appreciate It routed the opposition in the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

In the race which gave him his breakthrough Festival success as a trainer, with Tourist Attraction all the way back in 1995, this was a seventh win in the race for Mullins and a first for jockey Paul Townend.

Being compared to his illustrious stablemate Vautour, who won this race and subsequently added two more Cheltenham Festival successes, is a feather in the cap of the seven-year-old, but also thoroughly merited.

For all that eight runners constituted the smallest field in the race’s history, there is no doubt this was a winning performance with the wow factor.

Predictably, For Pleasure set the pace, with Townend happy to track him aboard the heavily backed favourite. There were some big jumps from the latter, and there were moments when those in behind dared to close, but once Townend took over coming down the hill for the final time, it was just a joy to watch.

Appreciate It, with his impressive stride, went clear around the final bend and flew the last hurdle. The odds-on chance, who was runner-up in last year’s Champion Bumper, quickened away up the hill to win by 24 lengths. The margin might have been a little shorter but the performance no less emphatic had stablemate Blue Lord not tipped up at the last when in a clear second place.

“It was more than the perfect start,” said Mullins. “I couldn’t believe he won so easy. I couldn’t believe he was going so well. When things looked a bit tough rounding the last bend in Leopardstown, we were wondering had he done his best work for the year there. So, we just brought him home, freshened him up and it seems to have worked.”

The son of Jeremy has all the scope required to make the grade as a leading chaser, but such was the manner of this success, a Champion Hurdle campaign may be considered. Mullins admitted to not having thought long about such a notion but was keen not to rule it in nor out.

“I hadn’t been thinking about that, but the way he finished the race he looks as good as any of them,” he added. “You’d have to think that was a Vautour-like performance, wouldn’t you? I know Vautour made all the running, but that fellow, the way he just strode up the hill, was fantastic.

“Starting off the season, I had him down as a Ballymore horse, and probably an Albert Bartlett horse if that failed. So, here I am after winning three Grade 1s over two miles, so I think I’m probably the last guy to ask about where I should go.

I had in my head that, possibly, he would be an Arkle horse. I never envisaged him as a Champion Hurdle Horse, but who knows?

“I always had chasing in mind, but then I always had chasing in mind for Faugheen too, so I think we might be back to the same argument. We’ll go to Punchestown and leave that until next season.”

Townend, for whom this was a 16th Festival victory, added: “Conditions came in his favour, but it was a huge performance. We were able to get a lead off the lad in front, but my lad is pretty simple to ride, as in he can make his own pace if he has to, just as he did in Leopardstown the last day. It’s ideal to have a horse as simple as he is for the first race.

“Obviously, he’s just franked his form from the bumper here last year and we knew he was very good. He had beaten the Irish ones at home, so I was quietly confident, if everything was going right.

“He won a bumper over two and a half, so we knew he stayed, and the way he jumps probably makes him look like a quicker horse than maybe he is.”

Ballyadam, who was making his debut for Henry de Bromhead having recently moved from the stable of Gordon Elliott, kept on quite well to take second place. He had travelled well until making a terrible mistake at the second-last. It would be fanciful to think it was crucial, but he showed a good attitude to get back up for second place, ahead of long-time leader For Pleasure and Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory.

“We were delighted with the run,” de Bromhead said of Ballyadam. “A mistake at the second last cost him a bit of ground and momentum, but other than that he ran well. He finished well, and just that mistake took a bit of momentum sadly. We’re looking forward to the future now and he was really good today.”