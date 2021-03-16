Cheltenham Wednesday preview: Michael O’Leary may not be much loved, but Tiger Roll is

Tiger Roll’s last stand?

Michael O’Leary, neither in his Ryanair or Gigginstown Stud incarnations, ever spent too much scarce energy hunting affection. Controversial statements made during in his corporate life seem cleverly designed to leave the word ‘cheap’ lingering when the dust settles and because his racing operation is so vast, he has never garnished that ‘small man, big love bonus.’

When one of his nine entries wins a handicap chase it can be challenging to muster the necessary joy to blow the roof off. Happily, his remarkable little horse, Tiger Roll, has transcended these silly human complexities to become one of the most loved animals to have graced racing for decades.

Eleven-years-old now and his career firmly pointed towards the red sky of sunset, he runs in his 42nd race today at his seventh festival, in the cross-country chase. He has already won this twice and was second to today’s hot favourite, Easyland last year.

Not bad for a Flat-bred gelding who won the Triumph Hurdle here as far back as 2014. O’Leary removed his dual Aintree National winner from this year’s contest believing that to run him under his allotted weight would violate a duty of care he owes to his horse. In his most recent outing, the Boyne Hurdle at Navan, Tiger Roll was sixty-five lengths last of six.

Another lack-lustre run today could move his retirement date forward.

Sadly, if this is the case, it will all happen in the sterile silence of an empty racetrack. Let’s hope this little legend can keep it going long enough to enjoy the send off he deserves.

Another bumper Bumper?

The inclusion of the cross-country chase as a makeweight in the expanded four-day festival programme in 2005 still divides opinion. Although the Champion Bumper is almost 30-years old, it too is still greeted with some aloofness by British racegoers, many of whom regard it as a quirky Irish novelty. A feature of festival Wednesdays is the volume of hastened departures before the last race to catch the earlier train to Colchester or Carlisle.

It’s a shameful lapse because many future greats have first been declared in this race, including Florida Pearl, Cue Card and in two most recent years, Envoi Allen and Ferny Hollow, both of whom are owned by Cheveley Park Stud.

Envoi Allen’s progress to greatness should take another step forward tomorrow in the Marsh Chase. Ferny Hollow unluckily misses this year through injury because the depth of last year’s renewal looks more and more compelling.

The runner up, Appreciate It hacked up yesterday in the Supreme Novice while third placed Queens Brook has won a graded hurdle this season. Fourth was Third Time Lucki who is likely to start favourite for the County Hurdle on Friday. In his only outing this season, Ferny Hollow beat Bob Olinger in a maiden hurdle at Gowran in November and Bob is a very short-priced favourite for the first race Wednesday, the Ballymore Hurdle. Although there are fewer runners than normal this year the race looks just as deep as last year.

Patrick Mullins, who knows a thing or two about bumper horses, is adamant that KIlcruit is top notch but Sir Gerhard, another a Cheveley Park owned horse, has impressed in his two wins this year and could have more natural speed.

You make your own Rich luck

There is an old saying, apt for sceptical people who think that success only comes to people because they are singled out by Lady Luck, it goes: “depend on the rabbit’s foot if you will but remember it didn’t work for the rabbit.”

If there were crowds allowed into Cheltenham Wednesday you be bound to hear throwaway comments about how luck has again favoured Rich and Susannah Ricci whose familiar pink colours, green dots will be carried by three of the favourites, Monkfish, Chacun Pour Soi and Koshari.

It would be an easy mistake to make given that they also owned the likes of Faugheen, AnniePower, Douvan and Vautour among many others, but a mistake it still would be. Ricci, a larger-than life character, always dressed in tweeds, accessorised with a flashy trilby and designer sunglasses, made his fortune in banking and was prominent in the Barclays organisation during the financial crisis of 2008.

Ricci, however, like the owner of a three-star Michelin restaurant fully realises that the first order of business is to choose carefully who sources the raw materials. Secondly, make sure you get a chef who knows what he is doing. He relies heavily on Harold Kirk and Pierre Boulard for sourcing the horses in Ireland and France and of course his loyalty and trust in Willie Mullins is unshakeable.

Despite his flamboyant presence at the racecourse, Ricci is a private man personally and professionally. A colleague from his banking days was once asked to describe him for a newspaper profile replied that he didn’t know him well but: “He’s bald and he gets s*** done, that’s all we know.” Nothing at all to do with luck.