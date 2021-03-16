Brilliant Bob Olinger can prevail in quality Ballymore Novices' Hurdle field 

Just the seven line up in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle but what the opening race of day two of the Cheltenham Festival lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality.

Bob Olinger, Bravemansgame, and Gaillard Du Mesnil have all enjoyed Grade One success this season and, with all due respect to unbeaten Bear Ghylls, the likelihood is this talented trio will fight out the finish.

And, at this stage of their development, the expectation is Bob Olinger will ultimately come out on top.

Fast enough to get within a length of last year's Champion Bumper hero Ferny Hollow over two miles at Gowran last November, Bob Olinger won with the authority a 1-8 shot should when bolting at Navan before Christmas before taking the step up to Grade One company in his stride when thrashing Blue Lord at Naas over two and a half miles in January.

He clearly has more on his plate here but right now he looks closer to the finished article than Bravemansgame and Gaillard Du Mesnil.

Soaring Glory is the only horse to have gotten the better of Bravemansgame this season and the way the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old powered 10 lengths clear to win the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury in December was deeply impressive.

Nicholls has compared Bravemansgame favourably to Denman but, while that's high praise, it's worth remembering that the future Gold Cup winner was beaten in the Ballymore having won the Challow in similarly dominant fashion.

And like Denman, Bravemansgame is likely to be seen to best effect over fences.

Gaillard Du Mesnil got off the mark at Grade One level at the Dublin Racing Festival last month but, while he's a likeable sort, he may lack the star quality possessed by both Bob Olinger and Bravemansgame.

Should Willie Mullins have to settle for minor honours with Gaillard Du Mesnil in the Ballymore, he probably won't have to wait long for another Grade One success as Monkfish simply can't be opposed in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Last year's Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle hero is unbeaten in three starts over fences this season, two of them at Grade One level. An impeccable jumper, the seven-year-old has oodles of class, seemingly limitless stamina, and a potent turn of foot. In short, he ticks every box.

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is one of the few major National Hunt prizes to allude Mullins but Chacun Pour Soi can end his wait in the feature contest of the day.

A late setback saw Chacun Pour Soi ruled out of last year's race but it would probably require similar ill-fortune to deny him again as he's by far and away the most talented horse in the line-up.

The fact he has yet to tackle the Cheltenham hill is the only slight concern as he has occasionally looked a weak finisher. However, in those races he had the opposition cooked long before the finish. In any case, the way he hit the line at Leopardstown last time out suggested he is getting better at distributing his energy in a more measured fashion.

It has the makings of another spectacular St Patrick's Day for Mullins as the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, a race Ireland's perennial champion trainer has already won a record 10 times, looks a straight match between Kilcruit and recently-acquired Closutton recruit Sir Gerhard.

Kilcruit was visually spectacular when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out, beating Letsbeclearaboutit by over double the distance that Sir Gerhard did at Navan in December.

Time may prove that Kilcruit was somewhat flattered by his margin of victory at Leopardstown but, as things stand, the limited evidence suggests he's a superior horse.

While Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard have plenty good days ahead of them beyond the Champion Bumper, this could well be the last time dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll struts his stuff at Cheltenham.

The fairytale story would see the 11-year-old record a fifth Festival by winning the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase for a third time but it's hard to see that coming to pass.

Tiger Roll has looked a shadow of his former self since his second National triumph and was beaten 17 lengths by Easysland in this race last year. It's hard to envisage the French raider not confirming that form.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Embittered can get home in front in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase. Last year's County Hurdle third has been set some stiff tasks at graded level this season but should be far more comfortable in handicap company. A big run seems likely.

The Coral Cup looks fiendishly tricky but, at odds of around 25-1, an each-way chance is taken with Paul Hennessy-trained Heaven Help Us. The selection won a similarly competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival and can put up a bold show if first-time headgear helps eke out a little more improvement.

Selections