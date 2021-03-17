Cheltenham Festival - Good day, bad day: Novices show jump racing is in good hands

GOOD DAY

If at first you don’t succeed…

The yellow and quartered colours of veteran owner Trevor Hemmings are no stranger to the winning enclosures after top grade handicap chases and few victories were more deserved than that of Vintage Clouds in the Ultima Handicap chase.

This was his fifth attempt at the race, past efforts Including in a second place behind Beware the Bear two years ago and a third to Coo Star Sivola twelve months earlier. The result was an even finer example of the power of perseverance for his jockey Ryan Mania.

A native of the Scottish borders, Mania turned his back on racing for 18 months after winning the Aintree Grand National on Auroras Encore in 2013 but as he explained yesterday, he was enticed back in by unfinished business five years later. He said after the race, “I took five years out and was lucky to get rides let alone winners when I came back. I was in a dark place 18 months after winning the National and I walked away from the sport I love.”

The future of jump racing

The performances of the novices Appreciate and Shishkin in the first two races yesterday were comforting - both for the sheer visual impact of their wins and as a renewed signal that racing isn’t all about inappropriate photographs, drug controversies or inconsistent stewarding.

This was jumping at it’s finest and as these were the first runners this week from an unusually strong looking generation of young horses to run this year it bodes well for the sport if they all stay fit and healthy.

Willie Mullins said that the win for Appreciate It “looks as good as any of our previous winners of the race – it was a Vautour-like performance.” Nicky Henderson also reached for previous generations to contextualise Shishkin. “We’ve had great days here in this race, Sprinter Sacre, then Altior followed him and it’s extraordinary to find another.” The future looks bright if they can meet these hopes.

Denise ‘Sneezy’ Foster

It must feel very strange for Denise Foster watching from home this week having been thrown, unrequested, into the limelight in recent weeks by taking responsibility for the Gordon Elliot stable while he serves his suspension.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the week her name was placed on the honour roll for eternity by Black Tears when she caught Concertista under the post. Foster explained how she was a bag of nerves as the race unfolded.

"I'm absolutely shaking. I couldn't even watch it" she said. "Everyone around me was jumping up and down and screaming but I just had my head in my hands on the couch.” She saved the big bookmaking firms from even blacker tears. There were a pile of accumulators rolling up on the second who looked all over the winner at the last fence.

BAD DAY

ITV coverage

It was never going to be easy for ITV to get everything pitch perfect given the sheer unreality of the empty stands, overhanging covid controversies from last year and recent kerfuffles in Ireland.

Even so it was surprising that they chose as an early insert a retrospective report on whether the meeting should have been allowed take place at all last year. Picking at a scab is never a good idea and an even worse when the wound is still not fully healed.

They need to accept what can’t be controlled and what happened last year is far beyond even Piers Morgan’s control at this point. Public flagellation is the last thing the sport needs presently. It didn’t help either that one of the first questions put to Willie Mullins when he was celebrating arguably the best winner of the Supreme Novice since Golden Cygnet was if he fancied anything later in the day. Hopefully, he did Appreciate It.

Goshen

Goshen may well have won the Triumph Hurdle last year by as far as Appreciate It won the Supreme yesterday if he hadn’t unshipped Jamie Moore when clear at the last. Always a little erratic he reappeared this season looking as though he had fallen out of love with the game in his first couple of flat races but then charged back into the Champion Hurdle picture with a demolition job on a decent field in a trial race at Wincanton.

A bare reading of the form it made him look like a dangerous opponent for Honeysuckle – or maybe it was too good to be true. Both viewpoints may be right as it is as clear as night follows day that this horse should never be allowed run left-handed again.

He proved impossible to steer, his chance was gone by the first bend and his best chance to trouble Honeysuckle would surely be going the other was around at Punchestown.

James Du Berlais

One of the stranger entries this week was James Du Berlais in the Champion Hurdle. The five-year-old was bought by the Munir/Souede operation after a four-win career in France and transferred to Willie Mullins in the middle of January. Mullins doesn’t often overtry his horses before he has separated the ducks from the swans but nominated him for the Champion Hurdle on his first run for the stable and was mildly bullish on his chances beforehand.

As it happened James was last of the nine finishers having weakened quickly after the third last. The horse was rated 160 in France so obviously has latent ability, but yesterday wasn’t to be his day.