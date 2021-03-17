Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day two

Here are all the colours and form guides you need to get you through day two of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival
A general view of one of the main stands on Day 1 of the Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park. Picture: Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile

Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues this Wednesday after an opening day with no shortage of storylines.

Can the bookies bounce back after a bashing yesterday? After Rachael Blackmore's success yesterday, who will be the history maker today?

With no spectators at the course, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.

Virgin Media One's TV coverage continues this lunchtime and ahead of the second day's action, here are today's top tips and racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.

Ruby Walsh

Nap: Chacun Pour Soi, 3:05

NB: Bob Olinger, 1:20 

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Bob Olinger (NB)

1:55 Monkfish

2:30 Birchdale

3:05 Chacun Pour Soi

3:40 Easysland

4:15 Zanza (Nap)

4:50 Sir Gerhard

Next best

1:20 Bravemansgame

1:55 The Big Breakaway

2:30 Guard Your Dreams

3:05 Politologue

3:40 Some Neck

4:15 Entoucas

4:50 Kilcruit 

Darren Norris

1.20: Bob Olinger (NB)

1.55: Monkfish

2.30: Heaven Help Us (Each-way)

3.05: Chacun Pour Soi

3.40: Easysland (Nap)

4.15: Embittered

4.50: Kilcruit

1.20: Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

1.55: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m

2.30: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f

3.05: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f

3.40: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f

4.15: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m

4.50: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m

