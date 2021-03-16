Rachael Blackmore: Horse racing's quiet pioneer who has shattered another glass ceiling

Daughter of a dairy farmer and a school teacher, Rachael Blackmore is something of an accidental trailblazer.

Just the second woman to hold a professional licence in Irish National Hunt racing, Blackmore’s star has been firmly in the ascendant since she took the plunge and made the switch from the amateur ranks in March 2015.

She had ponies as a child in County Tipperary, but did not hail from a racing family – and after harbouring early hopes of being a vet, she eventually gained a degree in equine science, combining her studies with riding out and competing as an amateur.

Blackmore rode her first winner for John ‘Shark’ Hanlon at Thurles in February 2011, and it was the trainer who encouraged her to make the leap – providing her with a first professional victory too at Clonmel on September 3, 2015.

That short-heard triumph for Most Honourable in the lowly Woodrooff Handicap Hurdle was to prove the springboard for what has been an already exceptional career.

A first major success came aboard Abolitionist in the 2017 Leinster National Handicap Chase – a season which also saw Blackmore become the first female champion conditional rider in Ireland, with 32 winners to her credit.

Lucy Alexander had completed the feat in Britain a couple of years earlier. But with less racing in Ireland and a system which allows only amateurs to compete on the lucrative bumper circuit, Blackmore’s decision could easily have backfired.

However, it has been one-way traffic since that landmark title – with some of the country's best trainers queueing up to make use of Blackmore’s services, resulting in the 31-year-old finishing in the top three in the Irish championship for the last two seasons.

A link-up with Henry de Bromhead has undoubtedly been her most valuable association to date, and the top trainer has had no hesitation in giving her the leg-up on his stable stars.

With a handful of Grade Three and Two victories already under her belt, Blackmore first struck Grade One gold aboard Minella Indo in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham two years ago, giving her a second Festival win after A Plus Tard had triumphed earlier in the week.

She had 12 top-level victories on her CV at the start of this year’s Festival – with the bulk of those provided by supermare Honeysuckle.

Much like weighing-room rival and fellow female pacesetter Bryony Frost, who has such a rapport with Frodon, Blackmore and Honeysuckle are on the same wavelength.

They are now unbeaten in 11 starts together – and while two Irish Champion Hurdles will no doubt have a special place in the rider’s heart, her achievement in winning the Cheltenham version should not be underestimated.

To be the first woman to win in the race’s near 100-year history is quite something – but when you consider its position as one of the crown jewels of the National Hunt sphere, you really start to appreciate the leap Blackmore has just made.

She may not relish any fuss being made of her gender, having previously said: “I think if you’re a jockey, male or female, you have to work just as hard.”

But there is no doubt Blackmore has put in the hard yards, with the shattering of another glass ceiling a fine reward for a quiet pioneer of the jumping world.