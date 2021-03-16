Cheltenham Festival live: Dream start for punters as Shishkin and Appreciate It romp home

1.55: Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

1 Shishkin (Nico de Boinville) 4-9 Fav

2 Eldorado Allen (H Cobden) 33-1

3 Captain Guinness (Rachael Blackmore) 10-1

5 ran

Shishkin was a wide-margin winner of the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s brilliant novice stayed within touch of a strong pace set by both Allmankind and Captain Guinness, before pouncing to jump into the lead three out on the way to victory by 12 lengths under Nico de Boinville.

Posting a second successive impressive success for an odds-on shot at the start of the Festival, after Appreciate It’s romp in the opener, Shishkin (4-) was also following up his victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 12 months ago.

Colin Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen stayed on past Allmankind and Captain Guinness to grab third, at 33-1 and a very respectful distance.

The winning jockey said: “I’m absolutely over the moon – I’m just delighted to be on a horse such as Shishkin.

“His profile is just amazing, and he’s a fantastic horse.

“After that performance you’d have to say that he can be anything. It’s a massive shame that Energumene didn’t come over, and hopefully he’ll be allright for the season to come.

“It would have been some match-up – who knows what would have happened? He (Shishkin) would have taken a lot of beating. That was a very hard, fast-run race – no prisoners were taken.”

Shishkin is the latest in a line of brilliant two-milers for Henderson, who has trained both Altior and Sprinter Sacre to be dual Champion Chase winners at the Festival.

He said: “We’ve been very lucky with these two-mile chasers, especially recently.

“Altior followed Sprinter, and now here seems to be another one.

“I can’t really believe it. It’s extraordinary.

“It’s not the same – it’s never going to be the same without the people here, but it still does the same to you. When you’ve a short-priced favourite like he is, it’s still scary.”

1.20: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Appreciate It ridden by Paul Townend celebrate winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

1 Appreciate It (P Townend) 8-11 Fav

2 Ballyadam (J W Kennedy) 6-1

3 For Pleasure (Harry Bannister) 40-1

8 ran

Appreciate It lived up to his pre-race billing as he powered to victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The 8-11 favourite, trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, outclassed his seven rivals with a dominant display in the Festival curtain-raiser.

It was the start the Irish hoped for with Appreciate It coming home 24 lengths clear of the opposition to give Mullins a seventh success in the race.

As expected, For Pleasure set the pace, but Appreciate It was always nicely in his slipstream. Townend made his move at the third-last, with the seven-year-old taking over from the penultimate obstacle.

From then on, Appreciate It pulled easily clear. His stablemate Blue Lord was his nearest pursuer when he came down at the last. That left Henry de Bromhead’s Ballyadam to claim second place, having made a mistake when hitting the second-last flight.

For Pleasure stuck to his task admirably to claim third place, two and a quarter lengths further away.

Mullins told ITV Racing: “He is quite big, he looks like a three mile chaser – so the fact that he’s here winning championship races over two miles astounds me.

“It was unfortunate to have a faller at the last, but Appreciate It was awesome. Paul was exuding confidence all the way down the hill – it was just text-book stuff from Paul and the horse.”

Appreciate It did not please everyone when remaining unbeaten over hurdles by beating Ballyadam at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

But no one could quibble with the manner of this victory, and Townend said: “That was more like it from this lad. A cracking performance, wasn’t it?

“After a performance like that, it probably opens that door (to next year’s Champion Hurdle) – but he’s bred like a chaser, and when we started jumping hurdles he jumped like a chaser.”

As for the absence of crowds this year, the winning jockey added: “It was different, very different, but we’re so lucky to be here and to be able to take part in the sport that we love.

“It was very different – but I could hear the Irish boys in the corner.”