Cheltenham Festival racecards: Here's all you need to know for day one

Here are all the colours and form guides you need to get you through day one of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival
Horses on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse on Monday. Photo: David Davies/PA

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival gets underway at 1.20pm on Tuesday and while there won't be a crowd present this year, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.

The big race on day one is the Unibet Champion Hurdle as Honeysuckle bids to dethrone Epatante in a mouthwatering clash at 3.05pm, while leading novices Appreciate It and Shishkin are set to star in the opening two races.

With TV coverage to begin at 1pm on Virgin Media One, here are today's racecards to help you follow the action from the comfort of your own living room.

1.20: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m.

 

1.55: Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f.

2.30: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f.

 

3.05: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m.

3.40: Close Brothers David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f.

4.15: Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle) 2m.

4.50: National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase) (Grade 2) 3m 5f.

