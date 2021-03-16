Cheltenham Festival racecards: Here's all you need to know for day one

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival gets underway at 1.20pm on Tuesday and while there won't be a crowd present this year, you can get up close to the action on irishexaminer.com throughout the week.

The big race on day one is the Unibet Champion Hurdle as Honeysuckle bids to dethrone Epatante in a mouthwatering clash at 3.05pm, while leading novices Appreciate It and Shishkin are set to star in the opening two races.