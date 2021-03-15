Cheltenham Festival tips: Things have fallen nicely into place for Appreciate It

On quicker ground and in a bigger field, it would have been tempting to take on Appreciate It in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but things have fallen in to place nicely for Willie Mullins’ runner and his unbeaten record over hurdles can continue with victory in the Festival opener.

Even if For Pleasure leads, the rank outsider is likely to be ignored somewhat, and thus not a concern as a pace angle. He is a free-going sort, likely to go off too fast and he must improve considerably to win at this level.

The recent rain has softened the ground, which is a positive for Appreciate It, and Paul Townend should be able to lead the main bunch through the race. He jumps well, stays well, has good course form, having been runner-up in last year’s Champion Bumper, and can hold off stablemate Blue Lord and leading British runner Metier all the way up the hill.

Blue Lord makes each-way appeal, though the small field won’t help his cause. He has considerable talent but is quite free-going and will need to settle better than previously to show his best. It won’t be the biggest upset of the week should he prevail, but there are likely to be better days and more suitable opportunities ahead for him.

The Unibet Champion Hurdle is the feature of day one and it looks a hot renewal. There is plenty of pace as well as quality in the race and that could set it up for last year’s winner, Epatante, to pounce late for victory.

She was disappointing last time, at Kempton, but prior to that had looked as good as ever when winning the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. She hasn’t run since St Stephen’s Day, but that is no different to last year, when she won this race impressively. Aidan Coleman can bide his time with Nicky Henderson’s mare and use her turn of pace to follow up last year’s success.

The unbeaten Honeysuckle was better than ever winning the Irish Champion Hurdle and, while this is much more competitive, she deserves maximum respect. She has always found a way to win, and the recent rain is to her advantage. Market confidence over the past couple of days has been quite remarkable, though her short price does not reflect the quality of the race.

The Mares’ Hurdle centres around Concertista and Roksana, with marginal preference for the latter. Dan Skelton’s mare has looked better than ever this season, albeit over three miles, but she is also a previous winner of this two-and-a-half-mile race. There was luck on her side that day, when leader Benie Des Dieux fell at the last, but she has improved since and there is no reason she won’t go very close in conditions that will suit.

If Concertista is as effective over two and a half miles as she is over two miles one, she will be a tough nut to crack. She has won over the trip and comes here having had two pretty straightforward tasks. Her win in last year’s Mares’ Novice Hurdle was deeply impressive and it is difficult to imagine she will not be in the first two. At much bigger prices, Minella Melody has place potential, even if everything about her form tells us she cannot beat Concertista.

Escaria Ten is an out and out stayer and can take the finale, the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup, for Denis Foster. His defeat on chasing debut, in November, is forgivable, and he stepped up considerably when winning in a canter at Thurles. Upped to Grade 3 level next time, he ran the exciting Eklat De Rire to a length and three quarters, staying on well to the line over the three-mile-one trip. This extreme trip is what he wants, and he can upset former stablemate, Galvin.

Tuesday’s tips

TOMMY LYONS

1:20 Appreciate It (nap)

1:55 Shiskin

2:30 Happygolucky

3:05 Epatante

3:40 Roksana

4:15 Houx Gris

4:50 Escaria Ten (nb)

Next best

1:20 Blue Lord

1:55 Franco De Port

2:30 One For The Team

3:05 Honeysuckle

3:40 Concertista

4:15 Glorious Zoff

4:50 Galvin