Cheltenham Festival tips: Things have fallen nicely into place for Appreciate It

Escaria Ten is an out and out stayer and can take the finale, the Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup, for Denis Foster. His defeat on chasing debut, in November, is forgivable, and he stepped up considerably when winning in a canter at Thurles. Upped to Grade 3 level next time, he ran the exciting Eklat De Rire to a length and three quarters, staying on well to the line over the three-mile-one trip. This extreme trip is what he wants, and he can upset former stablemate, Galvin.
1:20 Appreciate It (nap)
1:55 Shiskin
2:30 Happygolucky
3:05 Epatante
3:40 Roksana
4:15 Houx Gris
4:50 Escaria Ten (nb)
1:20 Blue Lord
1:55 Franco De Port
2:30 One For The Team
3:05 Honeysuckle
3:40 Concertista
4:15 Glorious Zoff
4:50 Galvin