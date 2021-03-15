Altior to miss Cheltenham's Champion Chase

Former winner ruled out by trainer Nicky Henderson
Nico de Boinville celebrates on Altior after winning the 2019 renewal of the Champion Chase.

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 10:38
Nick Robson

Altior has been ruled out of Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase at the 11th hour for a second successive year.

Nicky Henderson's 11-year-old, who has won the race twice previously as well as the Arkle and the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, coughed after exercise on Monday.

The veteran has made it to the track just twice since November 2019 when he met with his first defeat over obstacles at the hands of Cyrname.

Altior was forced to miss last year's Queen Mother with a splint, which emerged the weekend before the race.

Henderson released the news via a statement on Twitter which read: "We are very sorry that we have taken the decision not to run Altior in the Champion Chase on Wednesday.

"He coughed after exercise this morning, which caused us to scope him, and as a result of what we have seen it would not be sensible to run him."

Altior to miss Cheltenham's Champion Chase

