Three of the greatest Cheltenham Festivals of all time from a golden age of jumping

Bula, bought cheaply at Goffs in Dublin was winning his 13th consecutive race when he quickened past Persian War, seeking a four-timer, after the last. Bula successfully defended his crown the flowing year and was sent chasing. Never as good over the larger obstacles he was third in the ‘75 Gold Cup and sadly lost is life after a fall in the Champion Chase two years later.
Crisp had a truly remarkable career, remembered mostly for his buccaneering run in the 1973 National where he was miles clear everywhere but the winning post. A big black beast of a horse he was imported from Australia and trained by Fred Winter. His second race in Britain was the Champion Chase and despite unsuitable going he powered home by twenty-five lengths under Richard Pitman. Fifth in the Gold Cup a year later his programme the following year simple: Champion Chase over two miles followed by the Grand National over four and a half. Different days.
Trained by Mouse Morris the white-faced chestnut Buck House was on his fourth mission to Cheltenham by 1986. He won the Supreme Novice Hurdle in 83 and followed that with a fourth in Dawn Run’s Champion Hurdle a year later and then a second in The Arkle. His win in the Champion Chase was uncomplicated, he powered home from Very Promising with the three-time champion Badsworth Boy down the field. His achievements were overshadowed by his contemporary, Dawn Run.
Dawn Run’s attempt to become the first horse to double up in the Champion Hurdle (winner 1984) and Gold Cup were very nearly scuppered by horrible jumping during schooling sessions in the run up to the race. Jonjo O’Neill had controversially replaced Tony Mullins on the mare by now and realised that that the only way she could win was if they lead from the start and avoided distractions on the way around. “We went to the first like shit off a shovel” Jono said later but by the second last she looked to be in trouble. Remarkably cool in the heat of battle, Jonjo gave her a breather before the last and soon, in the words of the great Peter O’Sullevan, “the mare was beginning to get up”
Two years before he won the Champion, Brave Inca had beaten War of Attrition in the Supreme Novice Hurdle. ‘War’ was only about the fifth horse Michael O’Leary had owned and that experience helped hook him into 20 years of lucrative investment in National Hunt racing. He was hyped as an Irish banker in the Arkle the next year, but disappointed in seventh. His first senior year was inconsistent, but after a battle of wills between owner and trainer he was eventually nominated for the Gold Cup ahead of the Ryanair chase. It was uncomplicated in the end. Jockey Conor O’Dwyer steered an outside line and held the Grand National hero, Hedgehunter up the hill completing a memorable ‘big-three’ treble for Ireland.