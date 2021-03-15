Cheltenham Festival tips: Five less considered horses to back against the favourites

If we knew last March what we know now, then Prestbury Park would have been a ghost track for the 2020 Festival.

But while voices outside racing loudly yelled ‘ban the biological bomb, abandon the super-spreader!’ inside the myopic bubble diehards whispered quietly: “God speed my bomb proof super-yankee.’

The ‘unbeatable’ infamous five were Paisley Park, Stayers (SP 4-6), Tiger Roll, Cross Country (8-11), Defi Du Seuil, Champion Chase (2-5), Carefully Selected, NHC (10-11) and Benie Des Deux, Mares’ Hurdle (4-6).

The only horse to start at shorter than evens and have the good manners to win his race was Envoi Allen in the Ballymore. The lesson? Paraphrasing Michael Corleone in Godfather II: “If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it is that anything can be beaten.”

This year’s fistful of ‘good things’ are Shishkin, Concertista, Monkfish, Chacun Pour Soi, and Envoi Allen.

While it’s difficult to make a case against them individually, it is likely they won’t all win.

Bubbling under there are less considered horses primed to exploit any weaknesses. Who are the likely candidates?

Franco De Port, Arkle Chase, 12-1

Franco Franco is unlucky in that even if he hauls in Shishkin he still has to cope with the potentially brilliant Allmankind. Willie Mullins’ six-year-old has won two of his three chases to date including a well-backed Grade One Leopardstown win over the useful Darver Star at Christmas.

He ran into a brick wall next time out when his stablemate, Energumene, ruled out last Friday, trounced him by 10 lengths at the same track. Franco umped sketchily that day and with a better round should be closer.

He will relish the day one softer going and if the big two go to war too early he should be staying on dangerously at the finish.

Indefatigable, Mares’ Hurdle, 14-1

One of the leading indicators of future success at the Cheltenham Festival is past performance at the meeting. It could be the track, the time of year, the going, or a combination of all three but horses who run well tend to do so again and again.

Indefatigable and Rex Dingle win for trainer Paul Webber. Picture: Healy Racing.

Indefatigable ran well here a couple of years ago when she was fifth of 22 in the mares’ novice hurdle and followed that up with a battling win under top weight in the Martin Pipe last year, where another potential rival, Great White Shark, was well beaten in third.

She is her trainer’s, Paul Webber, only entry this week and despite a lacklustre season to date she could come alive and trouble the hot favourite, Concertista.

The Big Breakaway, Brown Advisory Chase, 8-1

There’s a body of opinion that if Monkfish went in the Gold Cup instead of this, he would start favourite so it’s hard to stand up any credible threats in the novice division. The Big Breakaway could be worth a second look, however.

Always highly regarded by trainer Colin Tizzard he ran poorly when fourth in the Ballymore Hurdle last year, but most of the stable’s horses were running like hairy goats back then.

The corner has been turned since Christmas, with star Native River giving the operation a boost when returning to form in a Gold Cup trial at Sandown. The Big Breakaway was a decent second to the well-touted Shan Blue last time and if the rising Tizzard tide lifts all the boats he could cause a surprise.

Nube Negra, Champion Chase, 8/1

Every horse that runs at Cheltenham will bring some kind of ‘origins’ story along. Few will be as unique as Nube Negra who spent the first seven races of his life as a flat miler at La Zarzuela racecourse near Madrid.

Dan Skelton shrewdly picked him up at the sales, turned him into a middling hurdler before sending him over fences. He won a couple of novice contests last year but his run at Christmas when he trounced Altior, was a steep move up the ranking curve.

Nube Negra and Harry Skelton win The Desert Orchid Chase. Picture: Healy Racing

Skelton caused a kerfuffle in Ireland last month when he disparaged the quality of graded races here, saying that: “When Willie has a horse in a race, he’s basically getting a freebie around the track in Ireland.”

If he can turn over the brilliant Chacun Pour Soi it will save him from dining on his hat.

Chatham Street Lad, Marsh Novices’ Chase, 12-1

And now to prosecute the case against the most charismatic horse in training, Envoi Allen, a task only slightly harder than defending Nazis at the Nuremburg war trials.

There was concern last week when he suddenly changed his lodgings and moved down to Waterford, but Henry De Bromhead has reported that he has settled in fine. Logic will never beat him, but perhaps a fairytale might. Chatham Street Lad easily won a £100K handicap chase over course and distance in December and at nine he should be robust enough for the battle.

When the Elliott saga cooled the feeling prevailed that Envoi’s owners, Cheveley Park, had been a little bit trigger happy in moving their horses. If they were to be beaten then who better than by Michael Winters, who runs a tiny yard near Kanturk and trains the horse for some small owners.