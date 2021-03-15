Cheltenham Festival tips: Which short-priced horses are ‘good things’, and who to oppose?

Appreciate It (Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Tuesday)

The first Willie Mullins-trained ‘shortie’ of the week runs in the very first race of the meeting with Appreciate It setting the standard in a race that looks short on depth. The Jeremy gelding was considered one of the Irish bankers at last year’s Festival but couldn’t match the finishing kick of stablemate Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper.

However, the evidence of this season suggests he won’t be denied this time as he’s three from three over hurdles this season, two of those wins coming in Grade One company.

Appreciate It probably lacks a change of gear but he’s a strong stayer with a great attitude who will prove hard for the likes of Tolworth Hurdle winner Metier and Betfair Hurdle hero Soaring Glory to pass.

Verdict: Support.

Honeysuckle (Unibet Champion Hurdle, Tuesday)

It’s hard to believe now, but earlier this season Honeysuckle was a double-figure price to win the Champion Hurdle. One wonders if someone in the Henry De Bromhead camp told the unbeaten mare and if she took umbrage at the insult.

What is certain is that Honeysuckle showed the sort of raw pace many people didn’t think she possessed when annihilating her opposition in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month. She also hurdled with a slickness she had not shown since winning the same race 12 months earlier. In short, she took her form to a new level.

If she rocks up in the same shape at Cheltenham, it will take a massive performance to lower her colours.

Verdict: Support.

Concertista (Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, Tuesday)

With last year’s heroine Honeysuckle bound for the Champion Hurdle this year, the way looks clear for Willie Mullins to re-establish his dominance of the Mares’ Hurdle courtesy of Concertista.

Ireland’s champion trainer won eight of the first nine renewals of this race — six via Quevega — but only won one of the last four. However, he shouldn’t be denied this time as Concertista, a visually stunning winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival having finished runner-up in the same contest in 2019, looks one of the bankers of the week.

A comfortable winner of her two starts this season, Concertista should complete the hat-trick this week.

Verdict: Support.

Monkfish (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Wednesday)

Having won a vintage renewal of Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle last March, hopes were high that Monkfish would be even better over fences. He has proven himself just that, winning all three starts over the bigger obstacles, two of them at Grade One level, in imperious fashion.

In terms of raw talent, he has the potential to ultimately be remembered as the best horse Willie Mullins ever trained. A clash between him and Envoi Allen in the 2022 Gold Cup would be the most eagerly anticipated blue riband showdown since Kauto Star v Denman.

With nothing of the calibre of Envoi Allen in opposition in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, Monkfish is arguably the biggest certainty of the week.

Verdict: Support.

Envoi Allen (Marsh Novices’ Chase, Thursday)

The rationale for the ‘arguably’ caveat on Monkfish is the fact that for most of the season Envoi Allen looked the Cheltenham banker. Already a dual Festival hero, Envoi Allen has yet to taste defeat and casts a shadow so large that he frightens off would-be rivals.

As a consequence, he has yet to be asked a significant question in three starts over fences. He should be bombproof but the one potential fly in the ointment could be the unknown effect the upheaval of moving to Henry De Bromhead’s Waterford base in the wake of the Gordon Elliott picture controversy might have on the horse.

That’s a legitimate worry but there’s no doubt he’s a class above the horses he’ll face in the Marsh.

Verdict: Support.

Allaho (Ryanair Chase, Thursday)

Willie Mullins has won three of the last five renewals of this race and again holds most of the aces in this year’s line-up.

Last year’s hero Min is back to defend his crown while perennial bridesmaid Melon will be hoping to make it fifth time lucky at the Festival. However, the market is headed by Allaho, a horse who finished third in both the 2019 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and in last year’s RSA Chase.

Given he didn’t truly stay on either occasion, the intermediate trip looks the right distance for Allaho but he’s had five goes at Grade One glory and has yet to win one. In contrast, Min has seven top-level successes to his name so Allaho has plenty to find with that rival alone.

Verdict: Oppose.

Tritonic (JCB Triumph Hurdle, Friday)

Recency bias can often be a factor in the market for the Triumph Hurdle and one suspects that is again the case this year.

For most of the season, Zanahiyr has looked destined to be sent off favourite for the opening race on Gold Cup day. However, he was usurped by Tritonic last month after Alan King’s charge cruised to a 10-length victory in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton and that may prove to be an over-reaction.

Zanahiyr hasn’t run since Christmas but his three runs before the arrival of 2021 strongly suggests he’ll give Tritonic plenty to think about.

Verdict: Oppose.

Al Boum Photo (Wellchild Cheltenham Gold Cup, Friday)

Having won the race in 2019 and 2020, there’s no doubt Al Boum Photo is the one they’ll all have to beat in this year’s Gold Cup.

As has been the case in the last two years, Al Boum Photo has only run once ahead of D-Day, his annual New Year’s Day trip to Tramore yielding its annual comfortable success. This is clearly the only day that matters to Willie Mullins and he will return to Cheltenham a fresh horse.

Can he become the first horse since Best Mate to win a third Gold Cup? Absolutely. Will he do so? That’s a little less clear cut.

Yes, it’s hard to see any of the horses he beat in the last two years turning the tables but fresh challengers A Plus Tard and Champ both look to have the mix of speed and stamina required to win a Gold Cup. Al Boum Photo may well be able to fend one of them off but he could struggle to see off both.