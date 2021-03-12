Dundalk & Gowran tips: De Bromhead can get amongst the winners again with Full Time Score

Not the most inspiring day of racing, but that’s unsurprising with the Cheltenham Festival just days away. The National Hunt fare is in Gowran Park and, after a double yesterday, Henry de Bromhead can get amongst the winners today with Full Time Score, who makes his chasing debut in the Irish Machinery Auctions Beginners’ Chase.

Clearly, he hasn’t been the easiest to train but he impressed with his attitude when winning a maiden hurdle last month at Fairyhouse, on what was his first run in almost two years. Having already lost time, and having such considerable size and scope, it is no surprise his attention has been switched to chasing so quickly.