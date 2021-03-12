Dundalk & Gowran tips: De Bromhead can get amongst the winners again with Full Time Score

Pictures Of Home worth one last chance in the Handicap Hurdle.
Full Time Score can make a winning debut over fences at Gowran Park. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

Not the most inspiring day of racing, but that’s unsurprising with the Cheltenham Festival just days away. The National Hunt fare is in Gowran Park and, after a double yesterday, Henry de Bromhead can get amongst the winners today with Full Time Score, who makes his chasing debut in the Irish Machinery Auctions Beginners’ Chase.

Clearly, he hasn’t been the easiest to train but he impressed with his attitude when winning a maiden hurdle last month at Fairyhouse, on what was his first run in almost two years. Having already lost time, and having such considerable size and scope, it is no surprise his attention has been switched to chasing so quickly.

Provides this does not come too soon after his hurdle win, he will take beating. Whatsnotoknow was put in at odds-on in the early market but he was deeply disappointing last time, is not sure to appreciate the step up to two and a half miles, and the ground is likely will be plenty testing enough for him.

It is also worth giving one last chance to Pictures Of Home, in the Xenon Handicap Hurdle. When he finished a close third behind Free Thought in a two-mile-three maiden hurdle at Naas, it looked as though he would appreciate further. He stepped up to three miles for his next two starts but couldn’t pick up well enough to have a say in the closing stages.

He drops back to two and a half miles today, which looks a good move for now, he is very quick over his hurdles, which is a big asset at this level, and he can pick off his rivals late on.

In Dundalk, recent winner San Andreas can follow up in the Follow Us On Twitter @DundalkStadium Race. At around 8-1, Mrs Bouquet appeals in the opener, the Join Us On Instagram @Dundalk_Stadium Handicap, while The Cola Kid ran well on his recent return and can take the Floodlit Friday Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap.

GOWRAN PARK 

Tommy Lyons 

1:40 Didn’tsleepawink 

2:10 Barney Stinson 

2:45 Notalossla 

3:20 Pictures Of Home (nb) 

3:55 Fan De Blues 

4:30 Full Time Score (nap) 

5:05 Winged Leader 

5:35 Journey With Me

Next best 

1:40 King Arthurs Sword 

2:10 Son Of Hypnos 

2:45 Eleanor Abernathy 

3:20 Kristian Goingwel 

3:55 Rebel Gold 

4:30 Madison To Monroe 

5:05 Solomn Grundy 

5:35 Chato Santana 

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

4:55 Mrs Bouquet 

5:25 Oh Say 

6:00 The Cola Kid 

6:30 Pure Nature 

7:00 Wild Shot 

7:30 Powerful Aggie 

8:00 San Andreas 

8:30 Ranger Bob 

Next best 

4:55 Big Gossey 

5:25 Falsaron 

6:00 Kendred Soul 

6:30 Grandmaster Flash 

7:00 Persian Lion 

7:30 Flinders Lane 

8:00 Harpocrates 

8:30 Macliff

