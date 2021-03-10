Wexford tips: Feelgood Island has feelgood factor

The feature on the card is the competitive Micheal O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle, and Feelgood Island can land the spoils for local trainer Liz Doyle.

A faller at Clonmel in November, he won well at Down Royal on his next start and ran a huge race in defeat in a good novice hurdle on his most recent outing.

On the latter occasion, he finished a good third behind You Raised Me Up and Petitbonomme over two miles and three furlongs and left the impression he would be better suited by the drop back to two miles.

A lightly-raced sort with plenty of scope for improvement, he can take this at the expense of Bythesametoken who ran the progressive Light Brigade to three parts of a length on his most recent start.

With just 10-1 to shoulder, he looks sure to give another good account.

Dreamingandhoping can take the opening race, the Wexford Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, for Declan Queally.

She was no match for Gentlema De Mee or Don Diablo on her most recent outing, but they are two promising sorts, and that effort was a step in the right direction for the mare after she was pulled up at Clonmel on her prior start.

However, her earlier form marks her down as the one to beat in today’s race. She won a bumper at Punchestown in January of last year and was far from disgraced in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival on her next start. She also made a most promising start to her hurdling career when third behind Carrigeen Lotus and Tucanae.

WEXFORD

Tommy Lyons

1:50 Dreamingandhoping

2:25 Calthor

2:55 Silk Worm

3:25 Feelgood Island (nap)

4:00 Pepite De Belle

4:35 Opposites Attract (nb)

5:05 Paddys Planet

Next best

1:50 Sweet Sixteen

2:25 Clarabello

2:55 McAlpine

3:25 Bythesametoken

4:00 Duchess Ravenwaves

4:35 Defi Bleu

5:05 Awesome Shirocco