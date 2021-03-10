Wexford tips: Feelgood Island has feelgood factor

With just 10-1 to shoulder, he looks sure to give another good account
Wexford tips: Feelgood Island has feelgood factor

Feelgood Island and Sean O’Keeffe with James Rath after winning the Connolly's Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle at Down Royal last December. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

The feature on the card is the competitive Micheal O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle, and Feelgood Island can land the spoils for local trainer Liz Doyle.

A faller at Clonmel in November, he won well at Down Royal on his next start and ran a huge race in defeat in a good novice hurdle on his most recent outing.

On the latter occasion, he finished a good third behind You Raised Me Up and Petitbonomme over two miles and three furlongs and left the impression he would be better suited by the drop back to two miles.

A lightly-raced sort with plenty of scope for improvement, he can take this at the expense of Bythesametoken who ran the progressive Light Brigade to three parts of a length on his most recent start.

With just 10-1 to shoulder, he looks sure to give another good account.

Dreamingandhoping can take the opening race, the Wexford Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, for Declan Queally.

She was no match for Gentlema De Mee or Don Diablo on her most recent outing, but they are two promising sorts, and that effort was a step in the right direction for the mare after she was pulled up at Clonmel on her prior start.

However, her earlier form marks her down as the one to beat in today’s race. She won a bumper at Punchestown in January of last year and was far from disgraced in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival on her next start. She also made a most promising start to her hurdling career when third behind Carrigeen Lotus and Tucanae.

WEXFORD 

Tommy Lyons 

1:50 Dreamingandhoping 

2:25 Calthor 

2:55 Silk Worm 

3:25 Feelgood Island (nap) 

4:00 Pepite De Belle 

4:35 Opposites Attract (nb) 

5:05 Paddys Planet 

Next best 

1:50 Sweet Sixteen 

2:25 Clarabello 

2:55 McAlpine 

3:25 Bythesametoken 

4:00 Duchess Ravenwaves 

4:35 Defi Bleu 

5:05 Awesome Shirocco

More in this section

Rob James apologises after video emerges of jockey jumping onto dead horse IHRB hearing into video of jockey Rob James to take place on Wednesday
Joseph O’Brien to make late call on Fakir D’oudairies options Joseph O’Brien to make late call on Fakir D’oudairies options
Gordon Elliott Stable Visit - Longwood 'The most appalling bad taste': IHRB release full Gordon Elliott verdict
Wexford tips: Feelgood Island has feelgood factor

Paul O’Flynn leads the way as Cork trainers take four races at Clonmel

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up