Wexford tips: Feelgood Island has feelgood factor

The feature on the card is the competitive Micheal O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle, and Feelgood Island can land the spoils for local trainer Liz Doyle.
However, her earlier form marks her down as the one to beat in today’s race. She won a bumper at Punchestown in January of last year and was far from disgraced in a Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival on her next start. She also made a most promising start to her hurdling career when third behind Carrigeen Lotus and Tucanae.
1:50 Dreamingandhoping
2:25 Calthor
2:55 Silk Worm
3:25 Feelgood Island (nap)
4:00 Pepite De Belle
4:35 Opposites Attract (nb)
5:05 Paddys Planet
1:50 Sweet Sixteen
2:25 Clarabello
2:55 McAlpine
3:25 Bythesametoken
4:00 Duchess Ravenwaves
4:35 Defi Bleu
5:05 Awesome Shirocco