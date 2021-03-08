Cheltenham Festival countdown: Five feelgood stories that could lift horse racing

After a traumatic week for racing in general and Gordon Elliott in particular, it’s easy to forget that the greatest week in the sport’s calendar is just around the corner.

In keeping with these strange times, the 2021 Cheltenham Festival will be a very different spectacle than usual, devoid of fans, owners, and the famous roar.

But the horses – the real stars of the show – will still be there and the Festival will still provide drama aplenty and produce stories with the capacity to lift the gloom surrounding the sport. Here’s five feelgood stories that would ensure racing hits the headlines for the right reasons.

Redemption for Goshen

While Irish eyes will be on the unbeaten Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore in the Champion Hurdle, few would begrudge Goshen and Jamie Moore a fairytale success in the day one feature.

Gary Moore’s charge was in process of producing one of the great Cheltenham Festival performances when turning the Triumph Hurdle into a procession last year before a freak incident at the last obstacle denied him a certain victory.

Given he was 10 lengths clear, he would probably have still won despite that last-flight blunder had his back hoof not momentarily struck into his front leg, a luckless turn of events that sent Jamie Moore out the side door.

The image of the distraught jockey with his head in his hands lingers and it would be a great story if despair could be replaced by elation in the Champion Hurdle given the travails horse and jockey have been through since that luckless incident.

While reeling from the terrifying news that his wife Lucie had been diagnosed with cancer, Jamie Moore broke his back and sternum after a horror fall at Fontwell in August.

In that context, the fact Goshen threw in two listless efforts on the Flat in September and October was largely irrelevant but when the horse finished last of 10 in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December Festival redemption in March looked a pipe dream.

However, that all changed last month when Goshen roared back into the Champion Hurdle picture with an emphatic Grade Two victory in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

In truth, market rival Song For Someone looked a long way below his best but a 22-length victory was a huge step in the right direction on Goshen’s part.He’ll need to step forward again to get the better of Honeysuckle and reigning champion Epatante but if he can get the better of the two mares it will be some redemption tale.

Altior rolls back the years

Five years ago, an ageing Nicky Henderson-trained superstar lined up in the Champion Chase in opposition to a younger Willie Mullins-trained rival seemingly destined to claim chasing’s two-mile crown. For Sprinter Sacre in 2016, read Altior in 2021. For Un De Sceaux in 2016, read Chacun Pour Soi.

Sprinter Sacre didn’t read that script.

Not for him an honourable defeat to a younger rival, he wanted his crown back and produced a performance that Un De Sceaux ultimately couldn’t live with to ensure Mullins’ wait for a first Champion Chase would go on.

Five years on, Ireland’s champion trainer is still waiting but in Chacun Pour Soi he looks to have the perfect horse to finally get the job done.

You have to go back to the aforementioned 2016 Festival when Altior got the better of the Mullins-trained Min in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for the last time the son of High Chaparral was not sent off the favourite for a race but that will be the case when he and Chacun Pour Soi cross swords on St Patrick’s Day.

That’s partly due to Chacun Pour Soi’s raw talent but it’s also because Altior, a four-time Festival winner, has looked vulnerable ever since his aura of invincibility was lost after a bruising Ascot encounter with Cyrname in November 2019, a race that appears to have left a lasting mark on both horses.

Altior has only run once this season, finding the younger legs of Nube Negra far too quick in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas and faces a huge task to overcome Chacun Pour Soi and win a third Champion Chase.

One ray of light is the fact Chacun Pour Soi has occasionally looked like a weak finisher while Altior has always tended to produce his best work at the business end of proceedings.

If the 11-year-old can keep within touching distance of Chacun Pour Soi until the bottom of the hill, he may be able to produce one final Festival masterpiece.

Fifth time lucky for Melon?

Having found Altior an irresistible force, Min finally got his Festival win when scoring at the fourth time of asking in last year’s Ryanair Chase and that same race might just provide another Mullins-trained nearly horse with a long overdue Cheltenham success.

Melon first ran at the Festival in 2017 when he was second to the quirky Labaik in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. A year on, he was just touched off by Buveur D’Air in the Champion Hurdle and he again found one too good when no match for the ill-fated Espoir D’Allen in the same race 12 months later.

Last year brought yet more heartache as Melon somehow went down by a nose to Samcro in the Marsh Novices’ Chase, the most thrilling finish to a race of the 2020 Festival. If any horse deserves a Cheltenham success, it is surely him and if he is allowed to bowl along and use his electric jumping to best effect, he might just make it fifth time lucky.

Paisley Park reclaims his crown

When Paisley Park crowned an unbeaten season by winning the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle, it was hard to escape the conclusion that the new champion would rule the division as imperiously as Big Buck’s had a decade earlier.

That feeling persisted until his title defence last March when the 4-6 favourite surrendered his title in tame fashion. To the naked eye, his lacklustre performance looked too bad to be true and we quickly learned that this was indeed the case after it was revealed Paisley Park was suffering from a heart irregularity.

He returned to action in November when he produced an encouraging effort in defeat when second to Thyme Hill in a Newbury Grade Two.

A month later Paisley Park showed his heart was fully recovered when digging deep into his reserves of stamina to nail Thyme Hill on the line in the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

That was a monster effort and his third clash with Thyme Hill promises to be thrilling viewing.

Thyme Hill is clearly a coming force in the division but a fully-fit Paisley Park is hard to resist. Redemption may beckon.

Al Boum Photo makes history

The Gold Cup is the pinnacle of the sport, a gruelling contest that tests every fibre of a horse’s being. To win a Gold Cup, a horse must have class, speed, guts, and endless reserves of stamina.

To win the blue riband requires a supreme physical effort that can leave a lasting mark. For that reason, multiple Gold Cup winners are rare. To win one is tough. To win a second is immensely tough.

To win three is insanely tough. Only four horses in history have done it. Golden Miller was the first to complete the hat-trick way back in 1934 and he went on to win two more for good measure. He has since been followed into the record books by Cottage Rake (1948-1950), Arkle (1964-1966), and Best Mate (2002-2004).

Now Al Boum Photo has the chance to join this select club. He won a fast-run Gold Cup in 2019 and a slowly-run Gold Cup last year so he’s tactically adaptable and will return to Cheltenham with a favourite’s chance.

However, this will be the toughest test yet as fresh contenders A Plus Tard and Champ have their sights set on Al Boum Photo’s crown.

Repelling them won’t be easy but history-making feats rarely are. Should he pull it off, he’ll have to be remembered as a Festival great.