Gowran Park tips: Bachasson can make most of opportunity

Bachasson wasn’t amongst the original declarations for the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase when the Gowran Park meeting was due to go ahead on Friday, but he can make the most of the opportunity to take part in today’s rescheduled card by landing the feature.

Unbeaten in three runs this season - once over fences and twice over hurdles - the Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old looks as good as ever and this is a great opportunity for another success.