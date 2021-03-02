Gowran Park tips: Bachasson can make most of opportunity

Bachasson wasn’t amongst the original declarations for the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase when the Gowran Park meeting was due to go ahead on Friday, but he can make the most of the opportunity to take part in today’s rescheduled card by landing the feature.
Unbeaten in three runs this season - once over fences and twice over hurdles - the Willie Mullins-trained ten-year-old looks as good as ever and this is a great opportunity for another success.
When last seen over fences, in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase, he was too good for stablemate Cilaos Emery, and in today’s race he can account for another stable companion, Annamix. The latter clearly wasn’t himself last time out, but his defeat over Spyglass Hill over course and distance in November gives him leading claims.
Cedarwood Road can get off the mark over fences in the 5 Star Lyrath Estate Hotel Beginners’ Chase. Gearoid O’Loughlin’s six-year-old was a smart hurdler and left behind a disappointing chasing debut with a fine second behind The Big Getaway last time out, at Leopardstown.
He has the scope to be better over fences than hurdles and can take today’s race at the expense of Antey, who has ability but has been frustrating to follow. The last-named held every chance when runner-up to Rebel Gold here last time will need to step up further to account for the selection.
Auckland is a newcomer to note in the second division of the Sea Moon & Jukebox Jury At Burgage Stud Maiden Hurdle, while Weihnachts was an easy winner last time and remains potentially well treated off a mark of 107 in the Download The BoyleSports App Careys Cottage Cup Novice Handicap Chase.
2:20 Son Of Hypnos
2:50 Auckland
3:20 Baltimore Bucko
3:50 Bachasson (nb)
4:20 Cedarwood Road (na)
4:50 Weihnachts
5:20 Whosgotoknow
2:20 An Epic Song
2:50 Master Cornwall
3:20 Burlesque Queen
3:50 Annamix
4:20 Antey
4:50 Benefit North
5:20 Letthetruthbeknown