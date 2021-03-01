Punchestown tips: Cavallino poised to get off the mark

Cavallino can get off the mark over hurdles in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, the second race on this afternoon’s rescheduled card in Punchestown.

After a somewhat promising outing in a bumper, he was better on his hurdling debut when third behind Ennemi Public and Mercury Lane in a maiden at Tramore. He was arguably an unlucky on that occasion as he was in front when making a bad mistake at the final obstacle.

That was over two miles, and he gave the impression he would be better over a longer trip, such as the one which he tackles today. This isn’t a strong race, and it will be disappointing if he fails to add his name to the stable’s roll of honour for the season. The obvious danger is bumper winner Il Courra, who has also shown promise over hurdles. He and Clay Rogers can complete the frame.

The Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) is a fiercely competitive race, and Milliner is a fascinating runner for Henry de Bromhead.

A promising sort in the first half of the 2018/19 season, he was off from then until running over hurdles at Navan recently. He was out the back most of the way on that occasion but caught the eye finishing well into fifth place behind impressive winner Damalisque. He was entitled to need that run, he gave the impression the step up to three miles would suit, and he looks more than capable off his current mark of 121.

Mighty Potter is a most interesting newcomer in the bumper. Gordon Elliott’s debutant is a Martaline half-brother to useful sorts French Dynamite and Indiana Jones. Neither of those contested bumpers but both have been successful over hurdles and remain unexposed sorts with the potential to take high rank. It will be interesting to see what market expectation makes of Mighty Potter.

Noble Birth and Old Soul finished second and fifth respectively in a bumper won by the exciting Perceval Legallois and should not be lightly dismissed in this race.

TOMMY LYONS

1.45 GREAT WHITE SHARK

2.15 CAVALLINO (NAP)

2.50 RAMBRANLT’JAC

3.25 RUMOROSO

4.00 MILLINER (NB)

4.30 HUMBLE GLORY

5.00 FOUR HORSEMEN

5.30 MIGHTY POTTER

NEXT BEST

1.45 GLOBAL EQUITY

2.15 IL COURRA

2.50 MAHONS GLORY

3.25 GOLF MARIN

4.00 ATLANTIC SHORE

4.30 THE WEST AWAITS

5.00 HE’STHEWON

5.30 NOBLE BIRTH