Punchestown tips: Cavallino poised to get off the mark

After a somewhat promising outing in a bumper, he was better on his hurdling debut when third behind Ennemi Public and Mercury Lane
Punchestown tips: Cavallino poised to get off the mark

Ennemi Public and Jack Kennedy (centre far) jumps the last in third but gets up to beat Mercury Lane (left) and Cavallino (right) to win The Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser Maiden Hurdle.

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

Cavallino can get off the mark over hurdles in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle, the second race on this afternoon’s rescheduled card in Punchestown.

After a somewhat promising outing in a bumper, he was better on his hurdling debut when third behind Ennemi Public and Mercury Lane in a maiden at Tramore. He was arguably an unlucky on that occasion as he was in front when making a bad mistake at the final obstacle.

That was over two miles, and he gave the impression he would be better over a longer trip, such as the one which he tackles today. This isn’t a strong race, and it will be disappointing if he fails to add his name to the stable’s roll of honour for the season. The obvious danger is bumper winner Il Courra, who has also shown promise over hurdles. He and Clay Rogers can complete the frame.

The Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) is a fiercely competitive race, and Milliner is a fascinating runner for Henry de Bromhead.

A promising sort in the first half of the 2018/19 season, he was off from then until running over hurdles at Navan recently. He was out the back most of the way on that occasion but caught the eye finishing well into fifth place behind impressive winner Damalisque. He was entitled to need that run, he gave the impression the step up to three miles would suit, and he looks more than capable off his current mark of 121.

Mighty Potter is a most interesting newcomer in the bumper. Gordon Elliott’s debutant is a Martaline half-brother to useful sorts French Dynamite and Indiana Jones. Neither of those contested bumpers but both have been successful over hurdles and remain unexposed sorts with the potential to take high rank. It will be interesting to see what market expectation makes of Mighty Potter.

Noble Birth and Old Soul finished second and fifth respectively in a bumper won by the exciting Perceval Legallois and should not be lightly dismissed in this race.

TOMMY LYONS

1.45 GREAT WHITE SHARK

2.15 CAVALLINO (NAP)

2.50 RAMBRANLT’JAC

3.25 RUMOROSO

4.00 MILLINER (NB)

4.30 HUMBLE GLORY

5.00 FOUR HORSEMEN

5.30 MIGHTY POTTER

NEXT BEST

1.45 GLOBAL EQUITY

2.15 IL COURRA

2.50 MAHONS GLORY

3.25 GOLF MARIN

4.00 ATLANTIC SHORE

4.30 THE WEST AWAITS

5.00 HE’STHEWON

5.30 NOBLE BIRTH

More in this section

Cheltenham Gallops Gordon Elliott ‘cooperating fully’ with IHRB investigation
Acapella Bourgeois surprises trainer Willie Mullins with Bobbyjo Chase success at Fairyhouse Acapella Bourgeois surprises trainer Willie Mullins with Bobbyjo Chase success at Fairyhouse
Kempton Park Racecourse - Close Brothers Chase Day - Saturday February 27th Tritonic powers to impressive Adonis Hurdle victory at Kempton
Gordon Elliott Yard Visit

Gordon Elliott: 'To anyone offended by this image I cannot apologise enough' 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up