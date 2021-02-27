Tritonic powers to impressive Adonis Hurdle victory at Kempton

Tritonic powers to impressive Adonis Hurdle victory at Kempton

Tritonic ridden by Adrian Heskin clears the last to win The Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle during at Kempton Park Racecourse. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/PA

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 14:51
Simon Milham

Tritonic cemented his JCB Triumph Hurdle claims with a hugely impressive display in the Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

The four-year-old championship at the Festival had looked at the mercy of Gordon Elliott, who has an embarrassment of riches in the division with the first two in the betting in Zanahiyr and Quilixios, as well as the unbeaten Teahupoo, who won again at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

But Tritonic, more than useful on the Flat for Alan King and placed at Royal Ascot, has clearly taken to his new discipline very well.

A winner on his debut at Ascot when he only wore down Gary Moore’s Casa Loupi in the closing stages, the pair were first and second again – but this time Tritonic’s superiority was much greater.

Running to the last Tritonic was just a length in front, but by the time the 5-6 favourite crossed the line he had put 10 between them, with Adrian Heskin not being overly vigorous.

Betfair cut the winner to 5-1 from 8s for the Triumph.

More in this section

Weekend tips: Choungaya can follow up under Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse Weekend tips: Choungaya can follow up under Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse
Horse Racing - Huntingdon Racecourse HRI confirm extra National Hunt dates to counter point to point pause
Dundalk tips: Punters should lean towards Tower Of Pisa Dundalk tips: Punters should lean towards Tower Of Pisa
Tritonic powers to impressive Adonis Hurdle victory at Kempton

Talking horses: Tritonic’s time to shine at Kempton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up