Talking horses: Tritonic’s time to shine at Kempton

From an early point in the season, the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham has looked at the mercy of Gordon Elliott with Grade One-winning juvenile Quilixios the biggest danger to stablemate and long-time ante-post favourite Zanahiyr.

That looks certain to remain the case beyond this weekend but spice will be added to the market for the opening race on Gold Cup day if Tritonic establishes himself as the leading British contender by winning the Close Brothers Adonis Juvenile Hurdle, one of three Grade Two contests at Kempton today.

A useful sort on the Flat — he was beaten just half a length by Highland Chief in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last June — the Sea The Moon gelding made a winning start to life over hurdles when staying on doggedly to run down Casa Loupi late on at Ascot last month.

In doing so, Tritonic showed a fine attitude as well as a slick turn of foot and the fact he and Casa Loupi — who re-opposes today — pulled miles clear of the rest of bodes well for both.

Tritonic’s trainer Alan King has won the Adonis four times with 2005 victor Penzance one of six horses to win this race before going on to follow up in the Triumph.

With Zanahiyr and Quilixios setting such a high standard, it’s hard to envisage Tritonic emulating Penzance but the confident expectation is he will complete part one of that double mission.

Elsewhere at Kempton, Ga Law can get back to winning ways by landing the Close Brothers Pendil Novices’ Chase.

Jamie Snowden’s charge won his first three starts over fences, the hat-trick completed with an emphatic success in a Wincanton Grade Two in November.

Dropped back to two miles for a crack at the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in December, Ga Law was undone by the combination of an inadequate trip and testing ground when third to Allmankind.

Stepping back up in trip on much better ground today should really suit and this likeable frontrunner will be hard to pass.

Atholl Street can take the step up in class in his stride by winning the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle.

The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old is two from two over hurdles, following up a four-length win at Taunton in November with a16-length victory at the same venue a month later.

This Grade Two will obviously require more but he looks a progressive type and can book his place in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle by completing the hat-trick today.

Nicholls can also provide the answer in the Grade Three Close Brothers Handicap Chase where, in a wide-open contest, Southfield Stone makes plenty each-way appeal at around 9-1.

The selection won on this card when beating Angels Breath in the 2019 Dovecote so we know he likes the track and it was encouraging to see him get back to winning ways when getting the better of Didtheyleaveuoutto in a jumpers’ bumper earlier this month.

He began this season by beating subsequent Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Coole Cody at Cheltenham in October but was no match for Protektorat next time out and the ground was far too soft for him when 10th to runaway winner Chatham Street Lad in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in December.

However, that was only the second time in 17 career starts that Southfield Stone has finished outside the first three and he should be far happier on the better ground he’ll encounter today.

There’s plenty depth to this contest but Southfield Stone should be in the mix at the business end of proceedings.

Away from Kempton, the big race of the day in Britain is the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle and Sam’s Adventure can bounce back from his fall at Haydock last time out to win this marathon contest.

Given the authority with which Royale Pagaille won that Haydock race, it’s unlikely Sam’s Adventure would have laid a glove on him but he hadn’t been asked a question at his point of departure and would probably have given the Gold Cup contender most to think about.

If that fall hasn’t left a mark, he should go very close today.

Selections

Kempton 1.50: Ga Law (NB)

Kempton 2.25: Tritonic (Nap)

Kempton 3.00: Atholl Street

Newcastle 3.15: Sam’s Adventure

Kempton 3.35: Southfield Stone (Each-way)