Weekend tips: Choungaya can follow up under Rachael Blackmore at Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse plays hosts to this afternoon’s action and Joseph O’Brien looks to hold the aces in the Fingal Hygiene & Safety Rated Novice Chase, with Choungaya and High Sparrow, and the former can follow up his recent success.

He worked hard to win last time, but that was more in keeping with previous promise and there ought to be a bit more to come. This is also much easier than some of the competitive handicaps he has contested, and he can follow up under Rachael Blackmore.

High Sparrow has talent but comes here having had a hard race in the Grand National Trial, preceded by three runs over further than three miles. If they haven’t taken the edge off him, he could put it up to his stablemate.

The Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle doesn’t look a particularly strong race and Stranger Danger, while looking likely to appreciate further in time, can get off the mark for Gordon Elliott. He was no match for Eurotiep last time, but the winner looks considerably above average and the runner-up is entitled to step up again for the experience.

Acapella Bourgeois can complete back-to-back wins in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase. The 11-year-old ran as well as could be expected when runner-up to stablemate Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year’s Day and was far from disgraced when fifth behind Coko Beach in the Thyestes on his most recent start.

He is conceding weight to all of today’s rivals, but stablemate Burrows Saint hasn’t shown enough in two runs to date this season, Anibale Fly hasn’t run in a year, Long Mile is unproven over the trip, and Tout Est Permis was pulled up in the Thyestes on his most recent start. It all points to a great opportunity for Acapella Bourgeois, and he can give Mullins a sixth consecutive win in this race.

Tomorrow in Naas, Echoes In Rain can take the Grade 2 Paddy Power Betting Shop Novice Hurdle. She is not an easy ride, nor is she an easy watch for connections and supporters, but she has the ability to win at this level.

Willie Mullins’ mare runs with the choke out but, despite doing so at a similar level last time, ran a huge race to finish fourth behind Dreal Deal. Today’s race looks a lesser contest, and she can use the opportunity to secure a second hurdle success.

Mullins should also be on the mark in the opener, the Grade 3 WhatOddsPaddy? Chase, with Cilaos Emery. He was no match for Bachasson on his only outing to date this season, but that was over two and a half miles, and he is better over the minimum trip, particularly when the ground is testing.

He is preferred to Daly Tiger, who was impressive last time but has never put back-to-back wins together. He is talented but inconsistent and, while in receipt of 9lbs from Cilaos Emery, will do well to contain that rival.

FAIRYHOUSE (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Teahupoo

1:45 Petit Mouchoir

2:17 Stranger Danger

2:52 Acapella Bourgeois (NB)

3:25 Choungaya (Nap)

4:00 Visionarian

4:35 Grey Habit

5:10 Glengouly

Next best

1:10 Tea For Max

1:45 Jason The Militant

2:17 Pale Blue Dot

2:52 Burrows Saint

3:25 High Sparrow

4:00 Campeador

4:35 Mister Butler

5:10 Prevaricate

NAAS (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Cilaos Emery

2:30 School Boy Hours

3:00 Echoes In Rain (Nap)

3:30 Peckham Springs

4:00 Egality Mans

4:30 Micro Manage (NB)

5:00 Aarons Day

5:30 Gerri Colombe

Next best

2:00 Daly Tiger

2:30 Ministerforsport

3:00 Mighty Tom

3:30 Toughari

4:00 Pont Du Gard

4:30 Genois

5:00 You Say Nothing

5:30 Highland Charge