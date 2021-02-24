Danoli trainer Tom Foley passes away, aged 74

Despite his illness he was training up to the end and enjoyed a winner when Rebel Gold won the beginners' chase at his local track Gowran Park on Thyestes Chase day last month
The late Tom Foley, trainer of the great Danoli, who became ‘The People’s Champion’ after his Cheltenham win in 1994 pictured at Down Royal in January 2018. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 22:43
Nick Robson

Tom Foley, trainer of the legendary hurdler Danoli, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer at the age of 74.

Despite his illness he was training up to the end and enjoyed a winner when Rebel Gold won the beginners’ chase at his local track Gowran Park on Thyestes Chase day last month.

Foley will always be associated with the great Danoli. The Irish banker at the 1994 Cheltenham Festival, he duly obliged in the Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle under Charlie Swan. 

He instantly became ‘The People’s Champion’ and went on to win 17 races, including the 1997 Hennessy Gold Cup at Leopardstown after a great tussle with Jodami. The previous year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Imperial Call was a further 20 lengths back in third.

Foley switched from farming to training after buying an Irish draught horse, later building his own stables. His first winner was at Tramore in January 1988 when Rua Batric won a handicap hurdle at 6-1. 

Danoli was the flagbearer for the Foley stable, but he trained other top horses including Royal Paradise, who won the Grade One Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in 2005. Others notable winners over the years were Moon Man, The Subbie, Go Now, Dariak and Dancing Hero.

Willie Mullins was quick to pay tribute to Foley last night , not only praising his character but also as a trainer.

He said: “He was a gentleman, the salt of the earth. He knew how to train a good horse when he got one. The combination of Danoli, Dan O’Neill [owner] and Tom was an extremely popular one and the day he won at Cheltenham will live long in the memory.”

Foley is survived by his wife Goretti, daughters Sharon, Adrienne and Goretti, and son Patrick.

