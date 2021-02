Showbusiness can get punters off to a winning start by taking the Sign Up To Our Newsletter At Fairyhouse.ie Maiden Hurdle, the first race on this afternoon’s card at the County Meath venue.

Gordon Elliott’s horse was a shade unlucky when runner-up to Coltor on his hurdling debut late last month in Naas.

The bare form of the race reads quite well in the context of today’s race and, with natural improvement, he will take a great deal of beating.

Halifax finished a couple of places behind the selection that day and has to be taken seriously, even if he might be better over further. He was gambled on that day and was sent to the front from the outset.

He could not burn off his rivals and, while he stayed on well and there are certainly races to be won with him, he will do well to reverse the form with the selection.

Elliott can also take the finale, the Follow Fairyhouse On Facebook & Instagram Bumper, with Where It All Began.

The five-year-old finished runner-up to Lucky Tenner on his sole outing to date, but he had to make his own running that day and was keen as a result.

He was picked off by a useful sort but left the impression he would be much better for the outing. He looks a bright prospect and can get off the mark this time.

Fair Frontieres just failed to land a punt on debut and is respected. It was a fine effort, behind the now 127-rated Gars De Sceaux, who is a stablemate of the selection, but that was in a maiden hurdle and he is running in a bumper for the first time today.

Selections

TOMMY LYONS

1.55 SHOWBUSINESS (NAP)

2.30 THREE BY TWO

3.00 LUNAR DISPLAY

3.30 COOLE ARCADE

4.00 FOLCANO

4.30 FIRE SQUADRON

5.00 WHERE IT ALL BEGAN (NB)

NEXT BEST

1.55 HALIFAX

2.30 MT LEINSTER GOLD

3.00 NORWIGI

3.30 TOMS COURAGE

4.00 PREVARICATE

4.30 BEN THOMSON

5.00 FAIR FRONTIERES