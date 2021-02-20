'I can't believe it' - Kildare jockey David Egan wins world's richest race

Kildare jockey David Egan has won the world's richest horse race, the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The 21-year-old powered home on French Classic winner Mishriff to wear down American ace Charlatan.

The John Gosden-trained colt, owned by Prince Faisal, made his stamina tell over the nine furlongs after the two US heavyweights, Charlatan and Knicks Go, had gone head to head in the early stages.

Egan was able to stay on their heels as the big pair turned for home.

Knicks Go dropped away, leaving Mishriff to gradually reduce Charlatan's lead and get up in the closing stages. Great Scot finished third.

Gosden said from his Newmarket base: "It was a wonderful performance. He showed a lot of grit and courage, and he was able to go the pace of the American horses. It was great."

Now proven on dirt as well as turf, having won the French Derby last year, Mishriff would appear to have all the world's biggest races open to him.

But Gosden was keen not to be drawn on future plans, adding: "One race at a time."

Egan said: "I can't believe it. He's an absolute champion. It's unbelievable."