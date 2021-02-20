'I can't believe it' - Kildare jockey David Egan wins world's richest race

Kildare jockey David Egan has won the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh
'I can't believe it' - Kildare jockey David Egan wins world's richest race

Photo via Twitter @thesaudicup

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 17:56

Kildare jockey David Egan has won the world's richest horse race, the $20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

The 21-year-old powered home on French Classic winner Mishriff to wear down American ace Charlatan.

The John Gosden-trained colt, owned by Prince Faisal, made his stamina tell over the nine furlongs after the two US heavyweights, Charlatan and Knicks Go, had gone head to head in the early stages.

Egan was able to stay on their heels as the big pair turned for home.

Knicks Go dropped away, leaving Mishriff to gradually reduce Charlatan's lead and get up in the closing stages. Great Scot finished third.

Gosden said from his Newmarket base: "It was a wonderful performance. He showed a lot of grit and courage, and he was able to go the pace of the American horses. It was great."

Now proven on dirt as well as turf, having won the French Derby last year, Mishriff would appear to have all the world's biggest races open to him.

But Gosden was keen not to be drawn on future plans, adding: "One race at a time."

Egan said: "I can't believe it. He's an absolute champion. It's unbelievable."

 

More in this section

Ascot Races Goshen roars back into Champion Hurdle picture
Windsor Races 'Next stop Cheltenham' - Third Wind wins at Haydock
Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday - Ascot Racecourse Scudamore impressed as Remastered makes all the running at Ascot
Betfair Ascot Chase Raceday - Ascot Racecourse

Dashel Drasher records landmark Ascot Chase victory

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up