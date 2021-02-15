Thurles tips: Whatsnotoknow can make the most of good opportunity in opener

Thurles tries again with last Thursday’s meeting, which was lost to the weather, and if it goes ahead this time, Whatsnotoknow can get off the mark in the first race, the Templemore Beginners’ Chase.

Last time out, the six-year-old was a shade disappointing when unable to make the most of an initial handicap mark of 118 over hurdles but may have run into an improving sort in Blanketontheground.

His previous outing was over fences at this venue and he ran a superb race to finish runner-up to Franco De Port. The winner could do little more for the form than win a Grade 1 on his next start, and he then did remarkably well to finish runner-up to Energumene in the Irish Arkle as much went against him that day.

In defeat last time, Whatsnotoknow looked as though he needed further than today’s trip, so expect Phillip Enright to be positive aboard this promising sort. He can take this at the expense of Harrie, who was a faller last time but has back form which gives him claims at this level. Exit Poll ought to be a leading player but has been disappointing thus far over fences and his stable seems out of form.

Gorki D’airy can take the Thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle for Willie and Patrick Mullins. Well backed to make a winning debut for current connections in a maiden hurdle at Tramore, he was no match for Minella Escape. The drop back to the minimum trip should be ideal and he is preferred to Schone Aussicht, who also gave the impression she would improve for a drop back in trip when finishing third over further last time.

The form of the latter race has received numerous boosts. The winner, Roseys Hollow, followed up in a Grade 3 last week. Runner-up Global Equity was a fast-finishing second in the mares’ handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, and the fifth, Quarry Girl, won a Maiden last Monday. Risk Factor’s bumper form stands out in this company, but he has been disappointing thus far over hurdles.

Point to point winner Dunboyne can get off the mark inside the rails in the Holycross Maiden Hurdle. A promising second to Bob Olinger over two and a half miles on his track debut, he filled the same spot behind Capodanno next time, over two miles. He was unsuited by the drop back in trip and so it is no surprise to see him step up to almost three miles. He looks capable of winning races and this is a decent opportunity.

THURLES

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Whatsnotoknow (nap)

2:30 Hell On Earth

3:05 Gorki D’airy (nb)

3:35 Capodanno

4:10 Dunboyne

4:40 Winsor Vixen

5:10 Cool Jet

Next Best

2:00 Harrie

2:30 Carnet De Stage

3:05 Schone Aussicht

3:35 Crosshill

4:10 Meticulous

4:40 Queen Of Fame

5:10 The Bandit