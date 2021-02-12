HRI vows to install CCTV cameras in every racecourse stable yard in Ireland

Horse Racing Ireland has announced new measures in their battle against doping in the sport. Officials will now be able to undertake no notice testing while the governing body has also vowed to install CCTV cameras in the stable yards at every racecourse in the country.

Currently Leopardstown is the only racetrack in Ireland to have full surveillance of its stable area while the Curragh is close to installing a CCTV system in its stable yard.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s investigation into the running of Charles Byrnes’s Viking Hoard’s at Tramore in October 2018.

The IHRB concluded Viking Hoard had been ‘nobbled’ – deliberately doped to stop it winning – by unknown persons at the Waterford venue. The lack of video surveillance in the stable area was a fact highlighted in the investigation. Mr Byrnes appealed the six-month ban which he received.

Today, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh said that “people who set out to intentionally break the rules and use prohibited substances will be identified and prosecuted. They have no place in Ireland’s world-renowned racing industry and all industry bodies are committed to zero tolerance in this area.”

Amongst the areas that HRI have vowed to:

Increased powers for the IHRB veterinary team, including access to unlicensed premises.

Authorised Officer status for designated IHRB officials means that every thoroughbred in the country will be liable for testing by the IHRB.

These tests will operate in a similar fashion to licensed premises and will take place without prior notice. The tests will involve blood, urine and hair samples.

A whole-of-life thoroughbred traceability system for equines, including 30-day Foal Notification, will be developed by HRI as a key priority project. This will involve working with a number of industry bodies and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The 2021 foal crop will be the first to be issued with an e-passport which will allow for greater oversight of the horse population.

Once returned in training, horses will remain under the supervision of the IHRB at all times, including during the off season, until they are permanently retired or exported.

The Board of Horse Racing Ireland has re-affirmed its commitment to, and will provide funding for, the installation of CCTV cameras in the stable yards at every racecourse. Tender documents for this will be published shortly by the IHRB.

There will be increased transparency and consistency of disclosure around reports into testing, and the first of a twice-yearly activity report from the IHRB will be issued at the end of June.

Mr Kavanagh promised that: "In 2021, in excess of 4,000 samples will be taken from racehorses in Ireland by the IHRB, and in the region of 25% will be out of competition tests or tests taken before horses come under the care of a licensed trainer. All samples are tested in an internationally accredited reference laboratory. In addition, approximately a further 600 samples will be taken from horses for sale at public auction. However, this is an area that we can never be complacent about and Horse Racing Ireland has been working with the IHRB to bring about further improvements to the systems this year. Our efforts and investment remain focused on ensuring that Ireland’s €2bn equine industry, an industry that employs thousands of people and encourages significant foreign direct investment, operates one of the most comprehensive systems of testing of any racing or breeding jurisdiction in the world. This is as it should be, given the importance of the industry and the value of trade in Irish horses.”

Denis Egan, Chief Executive of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board welcome the continuous support of Horse Racing Ireland and obviously share the goals of HRI, and everyone in the racing and breeding industry, to continue towards delivering a gold standard in equine anti-doping systems.

“Anti-doping never stands still. Our strategy has always been to take the right sample from the right horse at the right time. This has been one of the main drivers of a greater move towards out-of-competition testing, which in 2019 represented 18% of all samples taken – up from 7% in 2016. In percentage terms the total number of runners tested in Ireland – at 10% - is comparable to other jurisdictions. The appointment of IHRB officials as Authorised Officers will give the IHRB powers to access any Thoroughbred which is bred to race, at any time. No racing authority has greater powers when it comes to inspections and sampling, and this will further enhance our ability to deliver an equine anti-doping programme that is one of the best in the world."