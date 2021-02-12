Saturday card at Naas subject to early-morning inspection

Saturday's meeting at Naas will have to pass an early-morning inspection if it is to go ahead, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board have announced.
Due to a weather warning in place, "precautionary inspection" will take place to see if racing can go ahead at the Kildare venue.
"Due to a Status Yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice, there will be a 7.30am precautionary inspection at Naas tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place," a IHRB statement said.
"The ground at Naas is currently soft (Hurdle & Bumper) and soft to heavy (Chase)."
The weather has already had an adverse effect on racing this week as the Thursday card at Thurles was postponed due to conditions. That meeting will now take place on Monday.