‘Colreevy is extra special. It means that little bit more’

In the heady days of the early 90s, Whitechurch Hotel had more than enough distractions of a Saturday night and Sunday morning.

But long before the bar was in danger of closing, before moves would be busted to such diverse ditties as Enjoy The Silence, Birdhouse In Your Soul, Step On and Put ‘Em Under Pressure, before the DJ reduced the tempo and raised the temperature with the likes of Nothing Compares 2U, Unchained Melody, Sacrifice and It Must Have Been Love, this wide-eyed innocent often stopped to look at the photographs.

Horses winning races, being led into winner’s enclosures at Punchestown, Thurles, Leopardstown.

Cheltenham.

If I can make it there…

At that stage, I didn’t know Niall and Dottie Flynn were originally from Leitrim and had arrived in Dungarvan by way of Galway with a young family that would expand, as would their chain of hotels. Just that they were well known local racing folk, like Paddy and John Kiely, Nicky Dee, John Queally et al.

The important stuff.

I always returned to the snap of the Adrian Maxwell-trained Meladon and Tommy Carberry jumping the last in the 1977 Triumph Hurdle. I had been too young to remember the race but knew the winner’s name as well as Arkle’s.

It never dawned on me to ask the Old Man had he piled on with the rest in Noel Cummins’ dinky betting shop. When Noel survived that inevitable West Waterford onslaught, little wonder he would be surviving and thriving more than four decades later.

Tempus Fugit and all that. The days of air guitar and slow sets are long in the rear-view mirror. Whitechurch was sold and is now frequented by a far less raucous and sweaty cohort availing of its holiday apartments.

The influence of the Flynns on hospitality and racing endures, however.

The hotels in Cork, Dungarvan, Ennis, and Kilkenny are now run by sons John, Allen, and Pierce. They, like their late parents, are keen racing followers too. Indeed it was a horse owned by John that propelled another sibling, dairy farmer Niall Jnr, into what has become the considerably successful hobby of breeding.

That hobby has Niall and his wife Claire boasting Colreevy as the current flagbearer of Five Naughts Stud. A Grade One-winning novice chaser when taking on the geldings at Limerick over Christmas, she also prevailed at the highest level in the Punchestown Champion Bumper, making her an extremely valuable a future member of the broodmare band.

They would love to do a Meladon with Colreevy but the most suitable race for the seven-year-old is in open mares’ company, and the conditions are unfavourable. A 12-length cruise in a Grade Two novice mares’ chase at Thurles at the end of January has provided food for thought though.

“We had more or less decided to give the Mares’ Chase a miss, but the manner of her victory at Thurles has made us think,” admits Flynn of his homebred daughter of Flemensfirth.

“She couldn’t have done it any easier.

“The conditions of the (Cheltenham) race mean that she would actually have to give Benie Des Dieux seven pounds, as a winner of a Grade One chase this year. She would have to give weight to Elimay too.

As a novice, that is quite an examination and probably tells you the way we might be leaning, particularly with races to run in back in Ireland not long after with very good prizemoney.

"Another factor is that she has run at Cheltenham twice and while she hasn’t run deplorably, she hasn’t run up to her best either, finishing seventh in the Champion Bumper in 2018 and fifth in the Mares’ Novice Hurdle last year.

“We just haven’t made a decision yet though.”

No doubt trainer, Willie Mullins will have his say and it is notable that the Closutton boss also stables the two high-class mares referred to by Flynn. So his input will be significant.

It would just be another nod to the enduring legacy of his parents if they did opt to sail in the shark-infested open seas. Colreevy runs in his name but ‘Mrs N Flynn’ is familiar to racing followers of another era. The homage doesn’t stop there.

“Both my late parents are from Leitrim originally and we went up a lot to visit. My mother’s maiden name is Gray but when her sister died, we saw the name Colreevy on the gravestone. So we made enquiries and it emerged that her family’s original name was in fact Colreevy but at the time, the British were still in Ireland so they changed their name to the more English-sounding Gray.

“So we wanted to honour the name and it’s great that it worked out that Colreevy has turned out to be so good. It doesn’t always work out that way so we’re fortunate.”

The ties that bind them go all the way back to Shuil Agragh, who was Dottie and Niall Snr’s first foray into horses when purchased privately in 1972 from Matt Kiely, father of the aforementioned John and Paddy.

Goodbye Someday, who won three times for the Flynns at the beginning of the season, is a homebred great grand-daughter of Shuil Agragh’s and is fittingly trained by John Kiely. His dam, Liss A Paoraigh was one of a hatful of winners bred from Shuil Agragh’s daughter, Shuil Liss, succeeding at Grade One level three times.

Colreevy and Danny Mullins jump the last to win the Grade 1 Matchbook Faugheen Novice Steeplechase from Pencilfulloflead and Keith Donoghue (right) at Limerick on St Stephen's Day last year. Picture: Healy Racing

Another of Shuil Liss’s prosperous progeny, Liss De Paor, was a Grade Three hurdle winner who produced Blazing Liss, a three-time bumper victor before unfortunately slipping up in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. She added two Listed hurdles to her CV before moving into the family business and producing smart handicapper, Kilfenora.

Blazing Liss is the grand dam of Next Destination, a dual Group One-winning novice hurdler who is a leading contender for staying novice chase honours at Cheltenham next month and was bred, like so many clearly talented horses at the viridescent Colligan farm.

Liss A Chroi was a Shuil Liss mare that never made it to the track but she did foal the four-time winner A Great View, who claimed a valuable handicap at the 2018 Punchestown Festival for JP McManus and Denis Cullen, 24 hours after Next Destination scored in the Grade One Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle by a neck over Delta Work and Colreevy would garner a Grade Three mares’ bumper named after none other than Liss A Paoraigh.

It was a stupendous run of success for they type of small breeding operation that bulwarks the industry — contrary to the lazy Sport of Kings stereotype.

Twelve months later, Colreevy would return to the famed Kildare festival to emulate Liss A Paoraigh by beating the boys to bag the Champion Bumper. In doing so, she would also be emulating her own grand dam.

It was Aries Girl who propelled Flynn into the world of racehorse breeding.

“Aries Girl’s dam, Ravaro was a brilliant mare trained by the Joe Crowley, who won the Irish Cesarewitch off 9st 12lbs, the biggest weight carried to victory in the race for 15 years. She was runner-up in the Stayers’ Hurdle and in the Queen Alexandra Stakes and won nine races on the flat and six over hurdles.

“My brother John bought Aries Girl with Wally Sturt and she won eight times in training with Pat Flynn, including four bumpers, which would have been almost unheard of at the time. She was second in the Champion Bumper. My breeding started with her and we have been lucky.”

Snap Tie was her most successful racing offspring but it is Poetics Girl, 13th of 20 on her only racecourse appearance at Galway in July 2008 who would prove the most important. When Light Brigade justified odds-on favouritism in the Bar One Racing Supporting Irish Injured Jockeys Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse on January 12, he was maintaining a 100% winning record for his dam’s progeny.

Hurricane Darwin, Spider Web, Runfordave and January Jets were all multiple victors but Colreevy has been the best, in terms of quantity (seven from 13) as well as quality.

She is the only one the Flynns kept, because as a mare, that is the model.

“We run the mares and generally sell the colt foals. The mares’ programme is great now that you can race them and get form for them before breeding.

“We get a great kick out of seeing the likes of Next Destination doing well in England. Pym is another we bred who won a Listed Chase in England for Nicky Henderson and Patricia Pugh, the Altior connections.

But Colreevy is extra special in that we race her and bred her. It undoubtedly means that little bit more.

“We always felt she would be a better chaser than hurdler given how big she jumped over the smaller obstacles but that said, she has exceeded expectations by winning the Grade One in Limerick at Christmas.

“People will point to Asterion Forlonge and obviously it was a factor, but she beat Pencilfulloflead, who had won a Grade Two before that, beating Latest Exhibition by seven lengths. And she had to fight hard to do it, after that shuddering mistake at the second last. It was a rare mistake for her but that said a lot about her determination.”

It is more than likely that Colreevy will pitch up at Punchestown for the end-of-season jamboree once more. She has won on all three outings at the track, and is two from two at the festival, beating none other than Champion Hurdle fancy Abacadabras in the Champion Bumper, with Beacon Edge, Embittered, Santa Rossa and Mt Leinster further back.

(As an unrelated point of interest, bringing up the rear on that occasion was a horse called Fire Away, who fulfilled his part of the bargain in the ultimately failed multiples gamble at Musselburgh last Sunday).

Not being able to attend as Colreevy confirmed the impression connections had that she would be a superior chaser to hurdler is a disappointment but Flynn knows how fortunate they are racing is going ahead at all. He only has to look over the road.

“We are very lucky that racing is continuing and should always be aware of that. My brothers are all into it but while I have a dairy farm and am kept going anyway — the breeding is a hobby as much as anything — they are hoteliers and are closed down at the moment. The racing is a godsend to them.

“As my mother always said, it gives us something to talk about anyway."

And as usual, the mother knew what she was talking about.