Fairyhouse report: Sweet success for Jonathan Sweeney as Roseys Hollow prevails in Solerina

Trainer Jonathan Sweeney notched the third Grade Three success of his career when Roseys Hollow, in the colours of JP McManus, captured the Race Displays Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle in Fairyhouse.

Back at the scene of her maiden success last month, the Beat Hollow mare, confidently handled by Mark Walsh, kept favourite Royal Kahala and Gauloise at bay from the second last flight and had two lengths to spare over her nearest rival at the line.

“It’s great for her to step up again,” stated a delighted Sweeney. “It looked to be a strong field, but she did it nicely.

“Today was the plan after the last day. And it’s a case of taking one day at a time. I’ll have a chat with Frank (Berry) and see what they put together for her.”

Not ruling out a crack at the Grade Two Daylesford Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham, he added: “You’d always be hoping to have one as good as this.”

Fresh from a remarkable successful weekend at the Dublin Racing Festival, Willie Mullins triumphed with one of this three runners, 8-15 shot M C Muldoon, ridden by Patrick Mullins, in the first division of the Congratulations To The ITBA_Official Award Winners’ Maiden Hurdle.

Formerly trained by Peter Chapple-Hyam in England, the Mastercraftsman gelding jumped left at the last, colliding with the runner-up Whowonthetoss but picked-up to hold his rival by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s a horse that’s going to improve on nicer ground in the springtime,” said Mullins. “He’ll mix it, Flat and hurdles. He should improve over hurdles when he gets his jumping together. And he’s big enough to jump a fence in time.”

The Mullins-trained Grand Bornand was sent off an uneasy favourite for the second division and proved no match for the Gordon Elliott-trained Grand Paradis, winner of his bumper at this venue back in November.

Grand Paradis scored emphatically by nine lengths, prompting Jack Kennedy to comment: “That’s what we were expecting in Naas, but he was a bit disappointing. He learned plenty in Naas and showed it today. He’s a nice horse and did it well. He’ll have no problem stepping-up in trip.”

Brendan Powell, representing winning trainer Joseph O’Brien, declared: “She’s as good as anybody on a horse,” after Rachael Blackmore partnered Choungaya to a gutsy victory over stable-companion Fakir in the opening beginners’ chase, after narrow leader Avellino blundered her chance away at the last.

“This horse ran in the Paddy Power last time and that sort of experience stood to him. Rachael said it turned into a bit of a sprint, which didn’t suit him. He’s a lovely jumper and stays well.”

Denis Hogan savoured his first win since mid-December when he got Quarry Girl up on the line to pip Living’s Boy And Co, on the nod, in the Easter Festival Maiden Hurdle.

“I needed to wing the last to have a chance, but she galloped through it and I thought my chance was gone,” admitted the successful trainer-rider. “I rode her to get home and I knew she’d stay going, although she only just got there. She’s a staying mare with a nice pedigree.”

Hogan’s Young Dev flattered to deceive in the finale, the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, ultimately having no answer to 5-2 favourite Regina Dracones, trained locally by Tom Gibney and ridden by James O’Sullivan.

A course and distance winner in December, Regina Dracones stretched clear on the run-in to score by seven lengths.

Simon Torrens, who delivered a big-race double for McManus at Leopardstown on Saturday, struck again in the familiar colours when Weinachts, a welcome winner for trainer Philip Rothwell, landed the Cavalor Equine Nutrition Handicap Chase in good style.

“He’s been a little bit unlucky,” said Rothwell. “His hurdle rating is a bit too high, so we went back over fences. Two and a half miles was too far for him in Clonmel.

“And the real heavy ground has been catching him out,” he added.

The other handicap chase, a 0-109 over an extended three miles and a furlong, went to locally-trained 9-2 favourite Dubai Devils ridden by 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon to an 18-length win over top-weight Getaday.

Winning trainer Paul Stafford explained: “He’s had leg trouble, so the job is to keep him right. He’s minded like a child at home and I’ve struggled to get him fit this year.

“But he’s probably at his peak now, fitness-wise. It’s a case of day-to-day with him, and I just hope he’s okay in the morning.”