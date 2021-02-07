Dublin Racing Festival: Gordon Elliott relieved to net a winner with Quilixios

Day one of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown never quite got off the ground for Gordon Elliott, but Quilixios injected some life into the weekend with a fine display in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle, the first of Sunday's feature races.

Relief was the overriding emotion for the winning trainer after the imposing juvenile cruised past Saint Sam in the straight and on to a clear-cut success.

“We hit the crossbar with a few yesterday but I thought we’d struggle for a winner. We thought he was our first big chance of the week, and if he hadn’t won my head would have been on the ground. He is a nice horse and will jump a fence down the road. It’s nice to get a winner on the board.”

With winning jockey Jack Kennedy suggesting stablemate Zanahiyr might have the edge over this fellow, Elliott added: “Zanahiyr is probably a bit classier than him at home.”

Willie Mullins was out of luck in the first two races, but soon back amongst the winners when Appreciate It took the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

In keeping with the weekend’s trend of the market getting it entirely right in the big races to that point, he was sent off what seemed a ludicrously short 1-3 for such a high-quality race but justified those odds.

Always in front rank, he was never quite in control but found plenty to repel a decent challenge from the back-to-form Ballyadam. Winning rider Paul Townend wasn’t keen on taking from the performance, but admitted it lacked the style of his Christmas success.

“It wasn’t as special or as take-your-breath-away as at Christmas, but he’s ground it out, which is a sign of a good horse,” said Townend.

“He didn’t jump with much fluency, and I was never in control of the race like I thought I could have been. But the good ones get it done, and he has done it.

“There were good horses behind us, and he’s beaten them all. When he was so impressive at Christmas, maybe it was an exaggerated run that day.”

The greyhound and horse racing worlds overlapped in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, as Heaven Help Us landed the €100,000 race for trainer Paul Hennessy, better known for his successes at the top level with his greyhounds.

And the mare was given a fine ride by Richie Condon, who is part of the home team of his father, John, who trains for track and field under the ‘Why’ and ‘Why Tanyard’ prefixes. To complete the full crossover between the sports, winning owner John Turner has also tasted success at the highest level with his ‘Jaytee’ greyhounds.

“It really is super, super special,” said Hennessy, delighted to have won the race named after his late neighbour Paddy Mullins.

“When I was a young fella, I used to love going racing, and Paddy always brought me everywhere. You name it, I was at every track with him whenever there was room in the car.

“It’s crazy for us, with one or two horses in training, to win this, but she has been so special for us. She won for us at Cheltenham and was second in a Grade 1. We’ve had great sport with her all along and that’s with me training her. Imagine if Willie Mullins had her.”