Talking Horses: Chacun Pour Soi can again gain upper hand

Having won six of the eight Grade Ones up for grabs in Ireland at Christmas Willie Mullins again looks destined to prove an irresistible force at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

Logically, bettering or even equalling that astonishing festive haul should be a near-impossible task but the champion trainer saddles the favourite in five of the eight top-level contests down for decision at Leopardstown and boasts serious ammunition in the other three. Utter domination seems more a probability than a possibility.

Nowhere is Mullins’ strength in depth better illustrated than the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase where Chacun Pour Soi and Min, last year’s first and second, renew rivalry. That was a stunning spectacle as the high-class pair traded blows like an equine version of Ali and Frazier.

The speedier Chacun Pour Soi ultimately got the better of that protracted argument and the confident expectation is that form will be confirmed today before the Rich Ricci-owned pair go their separate ways at Cheltenham.

Staying on the speed theme, Energumene should confirm himself the biggest threat to British Festival banker Shiskhin by blowing away his rivals in the Patrick Ward & Company Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase.

The seven-year-old completed a four-timer when outclassing a decent yardstick in Captain Guinness at Naas last month and should again prove a tough nut to crack today.

Mullins is mob-handed in today’s opening race, the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ‘50k Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle, where French recruit Gaillard Du Mesnil should take plenty beating.

Second at Punchestown on his first start for Mullins, Gaillard Du Mesnil thrashed a subsequent winner in Mr Incredible at Christmas and a repeat of that display should see him book his ticket for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle in style.

The biggest obstacle to a Closutton Grade One clean-sweep today is the unbeaten Honeysuckle, a top-class mare who looks certain to put up a bold defence of her Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle for Henry De Bromhead.

She’s clearly the most likely winner but two miles is possibly a little on the sharp side for her and she faces three very credible Closutton rivals in Sharjah, Saint Roi, and Saldier.

Sharjah is the most obvious threat but last year’s Champion Hurdle runner-up is not the most consistent and the testing ground may not see him to best effect. Saint Roi hasn’t yet managed to put it all together at Grade One level so the vote goes to Saldier, the apparent Closutton third string.

A Grade One winner as a juvenile, Saldier would probably have beaten subsequent Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D’Allen at Naas in November 2018 had he not come to grief at the last flight. He wasn’t seen in public for 371 days after that but he doubled his Grade One haul on his return, winning the 2019 Morgiana Hurdle, a success that was followed by another extended absence until last Christmas when he finished sixth of seven behind Sharjah.

He obviously needs to take a huge leap forward from that but he shaped as though desperately in need of the run and doesn’t deserve to be written off just yet.

Mullins has won the Irish Gold Cup on 10 occasions but only once since 2013 and the presence of two of the five contenders in a disappointingly small field may not be enough to improve that underwhelming recent record.

The De Bromhead-trained Minella Indo and the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work both fell in the Savills Chase over Christmas but the expectation is they’ll bounce back to fight it out in tomorrow’s feature contest.

The quirky Delta Work will definitely benefit from being reunited with Jack Kennedy and, December’s mishap aside, boasts a fine Leopardstown record but if Minella Indo is to be a credible threat to Al Boum Photo and stablemate A Plus Tard in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, he needs to be winning this decisively.

Monkfish looks a Gold Cup horse in the making and it’s hard to see any obvious reason why Latest Exhibition should make it third time lucky against him in the Flogas Novice Chase. Only a neck separated the classy pair in last year’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle but Monkfish stretched the gap to three lengths over fences at Christmas and the sense is he’ll always have the measure of Paul Nolan’s charge.

Like Monkfish, Appreciate It was an impressive Mullins-trained winner at Christmas and it’ll be a big surprise if the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite fails to follow up.

Gordon Elliott’s best chance of Grade One success this weekend comes in the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle where Quilixios, not seen since the end of October, puts his unbeaten record on the line.

He’s unquestionably the one to beat but Mullins has opted to fire three bullets at him and reportedly spoke positively about the capabilities of Saint Sam earlier this week. Saint Sam was no match for Zanahiyr in his first two starts for Mullins but finished a good deal closer to the Triumph Hurdle favourite at Leopardstown over Christmas than he had at Fairyhouse on his Irish debut. He’ll have to improve again to trouble Quilixios but he may be able to do just that.

Selections

Today

1.05: Gaillard Du Mesnil

1.35: Chacun Pour Soi

2.10: Energumene (nb)

3.15: Saldier

Tomorrow

1.40: Saint Sam

2.10: Appreciate It

3.10: Monkfish

3.40: Minella Indo (Nap)