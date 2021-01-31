Ruby Walsh hits out at ‘shambolic’ start

An otherwise exciting and informative day’s racing at Naas was somewhat spoiled by an incident at the start of the Celebrating The 2020 ITBA Award Winners Handicap Hurdle which Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh described as “shambolic”.

A loose horse caused a delay to the race, but the real drama came just before tape-rise when Shakeytry whipped around at the start and unseated his rider, in the process causing interference to Sean Says, who never took part in the race, and to Aarons Day, who competed but was at a huge disadvantage when the tape was sent up and the other horses jumped off.

Remarkably, Aarons Day, trained by Oliver McKiernan, worked his way into contention and looked a winner coming down the straight. However, those exertions to get involved certainly had to take their toll and he had to settle for second place behind winning favourite Capilano Bridge.

“That should have been a false start,” Walsh said on Racing TV. “Absolutely no doubt about it. It (Shakeytry) whips around with Phillip Enright, but the tape hadn’t gone up. There is no way on earth Derek Cullen (starter) can start that race.

“If the tape had gone (up) I can understand why it wouldn’t be (a false start), but it hadn’t. That’s a false start. That is shambolic. I feel sorry for Oliver McKiernan, and if you’ve backed the other horses (Shakeytry or Sean Says) I apologise to you.”

Referring to previous similar incidents, Walsh added: “We saw at Punchestown last week there was a race started with one horse not even on the track, and now we see this today. How that horse (Aarons Day) finishes second is beyond me. That’s incredible.

“There has to be serious question marks asked about the start of that race, but I guess, like everything else that ever happened with the IHRB, there’ll be no ramifications.

“Let’s be fair about it: Everybody is human, and everybody makes mistakes. Derek Cullen has made a mistake here. But it is frustrating … that an owner or a trainer or a jockey will be sanctioned or suspended for mistakes they make, but nobody else seems to be. And that is what is really frustrating from a professional’s point of view in the game that the professionals aren’t held to the accountability of the participants.”

Kevin O’Ryan, co-presenting from the track for Racing TV, was similarly incensed: “Total shambolic start. To me it’s a downright disgrace. Aarons Day has finished second for Oliver McKiernan. The way he has performed, he’d have bolted up, you would have thought. There is no way that should have started.”

Summing up the incident, O’Ryan added: “It looks bad for Irish racing. It’s not acceptable.”