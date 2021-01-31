Kerry jockey Kevin Brouder produces daredevil final-fence recovery at Naas

Kevin Brouder pulled off a daredevil recovery to stay aboard Forza Milan after a final-fence blunder at Naas on Sunday.

The Kerry jockey’s mount blundered badly as it scrambled over the last, catapulting Brouder into the air with the only remaining contact between rider and horse being Brouder's left hand clutching onto the reins.

An impossible situation was somehow recovered in breath-taking style as Brouder held on by the neckstrap on his descent and fought his way back on board as the horse stayed on for fourth behind Eklat De Rire in the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase.

“I was coming up to the fence and the horse had jumped unreal all the way round but he always makes one put down in every race and that is what happened at the last. The horse was very good to stay up, most others would have tipped over so he deserves some credit as well.”

What’s the first thing that goes through your head as you soared into the air?

“Oh no! But to be honest it just happened so quick you don’t have time to think. I’m just glad that I stayed on and got back for fourth. I didn’t even get my feet back into the stirrups I was just holding on for the finish line.

“I’ve no bumps or bruises but there is a bit of muscular damage from where I landed back down but nothing too serious. I will be fine in a day or two.”

The sequence was captured in a dramatic series of photos by Healy Racing.

Here's the head-on view as seen on TV: