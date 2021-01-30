Shishkin strikes Lightning Gold

The 1-7 favourite prevailed by eight and a half lengths.
Shishkin strikes Lightning Gold

Nico de Boinville riding Shishkin

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 13:57
Keith Hammer

Shishkin delivered another supreme display in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster.

With Cheddleton a late absentee, only four went to post for the Grade Two and Nico de Boinville settled the 1-7 favourite in third.

Eldorado Allen and Est Illic set a decent tempo in the testing ground before Est Illic found it too much with half a mile to run.

De Boinville just had to niggle on the Nicky Henderson-trained market leader, but he joined Eldorado Allen at the fourth last and the race was soon over.

Shishkin's jumping in the straight was perfect and he finished with his head in his chest, prevailing by eight and a half lengths.

More in this section

Weekend tips: Royal Kahala can complete a four-timer at Fairyhouse Weekend tips: Royal Kahala can complete a four-timer at Fairyhouse
Talking Horses: Cap Du Nord hard to get away from Talking Horses: Cap Du Nord hard to get away from
Mark Walsh the star of the show with 551-1 four-timer at Navan Mark Walsh the star of the show with 551-1 four-timer at Navan
2018 Cheltenham Festival - St Patrick's Thursday - Cheltenham Racecourse

Fairyhouse off due to waterlogging

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up