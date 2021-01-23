Ruby Walsh’s weekend racing tips: Buveur D’air return hinges on Haydock all-clear

The weekend’s action on the domestic and cross-channel fronts hangs in the balance as Navan and Haydock face 8am inspections.

Navan, which was already partly frozen yesterday afternoon, is being inspected due to forecast frost, and Haydock for waterlogging.

The outcome at Haydock will have a slightly bigger impact as no doubt Navan will be rearranged in the coming days should it fail to thaw, whereas Buveur D’air’s eagerly awaited return in The New One Unibet Hurdle at Haydock could just be canned and an alternative race will have to be found.

Owing to the injury he picked up that day at Newcastle, it is 420 days since the dual Champion Hurdle winner has contested a race, but Nicky Henderson is making positive sounds about his charge’s wellbeing, and a winning return will catapult him close to the top of March’s Champion Hurdle betting.

Ascot is arguably the day’s main meeting and the Clarence House Chase at 3.35 looks a really competitive edition of the two-mile Grade 1 chase. Politologue turns up off the back of wins in the Champion Chase and Tingle Creek and is the obvious selection.

Last year’s winner, Defi Du Seuil, comes here with a few questions to answer after blowing out on his last two starts, and the 10-year-old Waiting Patiently rocks up to try and drop down a full mile in distance after his fine second to Frodon in the King George.

If there is value here it might lie with the youngster in the field, Fanion D’Estruval, who tipped up when still travelling strongly in last month’s Peterborough Chase. Whilst he looks to have a lot to do on official ratings, there is every chance he is the only horse in the race who could be improving.

Thurles stages its feature meeting of the year tomorrow with two Grade 2 Chases and a decent novice hurdle on the card. Colreevy drops back into mares’ company in the opening Coolmore N.H. Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Chase and will be hard to beat even with the 7lb penalty she has to carry for beating Pencilfulloflead in the Grade 1 at Limerick’s Christmas meeting.

Allaho is on a bit of a recovery mission in the Horse And Jockey Hotel Chase at 2pm. His two runs this season have been underwhelming but dropping back to 2m4f in lesser grade will hopefully see him reboot his season.

It won’t be a cakewalk for him as Battleoverdoyen, Easy Game, Annamix and Elimay are all decent horses on their day.

The last-mentioned could be worth watching with an eye on the new Miss Paddy Power Chase at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival.

Fighter Allen will have to bounce back to his best to hold off the impressive Cork winner Gentlemansgame in the novice hurdle, but Eurotiep might find things a little easier in the maiden hurdle at 3.30 and looks sure to go well for Aubrey McMahon.