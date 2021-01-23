Talking horses: Waiting Patiently can pounce late to thwart Politologue

Waiting Patiently has proven himself well-named over the years but the fragile 10-year-old can pounce late to thwart Champion Chase hero Politologue in the Betting Exchange Clarence House Chase at Ascot today.

It's a month short of three years since Waiting Patiently made the Grade One breakthrough but Ruth Jefferson's charge has only managed to make it to the track five times since that Ascot Chase success stretched his unbeaten record over fences to six races.

A number of ailments have restricted his racecourse appearances since, a list that includes a lung infection so rare that Jefferson says it was resistant to 16 out of 17 antibiotics.

Despite an absence of 312 days, he was sent off at odds of just 4-1 for the 2018 King George but he unseated Brian Hughes after being badly hampered half-way through that contest.

He was then no match for Cyrname when defending his Ascot Chase crown before producing a laboured performance when third to Min at Aintree at the end of that season.

He then bounced back to something close to his best when a fast-finishing third behind Defi Du Seuil and Un De Sceaux in last season's Tingle Creek, a cracking effort that was followed by another lengthy lay-off.

When he did return, he showed he retained all his class and his versatility in terms of trip, finishing best of all when second to Frodon in the King George last month.

By Waiting Patiently standards, today's assignment represents a very quick return but this season's King George was far from the test of stamina it usually is as Frodon was allowed dictate the terms of engagement at a steady pace that suited him.

In the circumstances, four weeks should be sufficient recovery time and the fact connections made the decision to supplement him for this Grade One suggests he has come out of Kempton in fine fettle.

In Politologue, Waiting Patiently faces a rival operating at the peak of his powers, a horse that backed up his Champion Chase success by winning the Tingle Creek in emphatic fashion last month.

Paul Nicholls' charge deserves his position as favourite but the Waiting Patiently is a seriously classy horse in his own right and last season's Tingle Creek proved he doesn't lack pace.

The Clarence House Chase is over a furlong further than that race but his Sandown effort suggests that might just be his ideal trip.

Waiting Patiently ridden by Brian Hughes. Picture: Julian Herbert

If he's within two lengths of Politologue jumping the last, the grey may struggle to repel his finishing effort.

At his best, Defi Du Seuil would beat the pair of them but he now has plenty to prove after two shocking efforts since winning this race last year. With the future in mind, a positive run in defeat would represent a big step in the right direction but Waiting Patiently can have the last word today.

Elsewhere at Ascot, Roksana can get the better of Irish raider Magic Of Light in the Grade Two Matchbook Betting Podcast Mares' Hurdle.

Roksana was third to Paisley Park and Thyme Hill last time out and a repeat of that effort should see her home in front of Jessica Harrington's mare.

Danny Kirwan can get back to winning ways in the Grade Three Matchbook Better Way To Bet Holloway's Handicap Hurdle.

Three miles proved beyond him when sixth of eight in a Cheltenham Grade Two last month so the drop in trip and in class looks the right move.

Similar comments apply to Espoir De Guye in the bet365 Handicap Chase. Venetia Williams' charge won over course and distance in November but didn't stay when stepped in trip last month. He should be far more comfortable today.

Should Haydock survive this morning's inspection, all eyes will be on Buveur D'Air in The New One Unibet Hurdle. The dual Champion Hurdle hero will face just two rivals on his first start since suffering a freak injury at Newcastle 420 days ago. If he's anywhere near his best he'll win but at the prices he makes very little betting appeal after such a long lay-off.

Elewhere at Haydock, the mud-loving Sam's Adventure can get the better of Cheltenham Gold Cup entry Royale Pagaille in the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase while Llandinabo Lad can defy a 5lb penalty in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle.

Welsh National third Yala Enki is the hot favourite for the Weatherbys Portman Cup Chase at Taunton but given he's only had a fortnight to recover from that Chepstow slog, Rock The Kasbah might be able to get the better of him.

Selections

Ascot 1.15: Roksana (NB)

Haydock 1.30: Llandinabo Lad

Ascot 1.50: Danny Kirwan

Taunton 2.10: Rock The Kasbah

Haydock 2.40: Sam's Adventure

Ascot 3.00: Espoir De Guye

Haydock 3.15: Buveur D'Air

Ascot 3.35: Waiting Patiently (Nap)