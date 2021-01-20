Dundalk tips: Always Waitin can earn an overdue success

Illusory can finally get off the mark in opener
Trainer Willie McCreery looks to have found a suitable opportunity for Always Waitin at Dundalk.

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 08:00
Tommy Lyons

Always Waitin can earn an overdue winning bracket by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden, the fifth race on this afternoon’s seven-race programme in Dundalk.

Willie McCreery’s three-year-old has run three times, and there has been distinct promise in all outings. He started off in Cork, where he was noted making late progress into third place behind Malaysian.

He then made his all-weather debut and found a little late trouble in running before finishing fourth behind Soaring Sky. He dropped back to seven furlongs next time out and ran a fine race to finish second behind the potentially very smart Isle Of Sark.

Considering how well he finished on his first two starts, the return to a mile is what he wants and, from a good draw here, he should be able to take up a handy position. Bar one of Joseph O’Brien’s two newcomers in the race is above average, the selection should make the most of what looks a good opportunity.

The opening race, the first division of the irishinjuredjockeys.com Maiden, is confined to four-year-olds and upwards, and Illusory can finally get off the mark. Michael Halford’s horse is rated 68, which isn’t a very high standard, but he ran a fine race in defeat behind Pin Your Hopes last time and a repeat of that is likely to be good enough.

Pro Bono is an interesting rival, while a market move for newcomer Melliferous would have to be given maximum respect.

The second division should go the way of Dances With Stars. Fair to say he hasn’t looked the most resolute in a finish, highlighted by him seeming to throw away a winning opportunity just five days ago, but connections have reached for the cheekpieces this afternoon and have also found a very winnable race. Duck And Vanish, having just his second outing for Denis Hogan, can follow him home.

Selections

Tommy Lyons 

3:45 Illusory (nb) 

4:15 Dances With Stars 

4:45 Sharjah 

5:15 Malbas 

5:45 Always Waitin (nap) 

6:15 Kudbegood 

6:45 Slade Runner 

7:15 Sabrina Fairchild 

Next Best 

3:45 Pro Bono 

4:15 Duck And Vanish 

4:45 Ragtime Red 

5:15 Alhajjaj 

5:45 Kasanay 

6:15 Dark Magic 

6:45 Seven Worlds 

7:15 Jered Maddox

