Davy Russell targets Cheltenham return to action

Davy Russell is targeting a Cheltenham return as he takes the next step in his recovery from a neck injury that doctors told him would leave 90% of people in a wheelchair, by sitting on a horse for the first time since taking a crashing fall in the Munster National at Limerick on October 11.

Russell suffered fractures the C6 and C7 vertebrae and suffered a dislocation of the T1 that required him to be put in traction.

After his release from hospital he wore a neck brace while the healing continued but that was removed before Christmas as his medical team continued to express satisfaction with his progress.

The latest important green light is for him to get back into the saddle, something he will do today. The former champion, who famously has won the last two Aintree Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll, admits that he can’t wait to be legged up once more but is aware that stiffer challenges lie ahead.

“I am really looking forward to it now,” said Russell.

“I suppose I’ve the hardest bit ahead of me.

“Everything is fine on the ground and walking around and doing normal things, but we’ll have to get stuck into this now and see how that goes for the next few weeks.”

The Youghal man has been working on strengthening his neck but will step that up now as he enters the next phase of his rehabilitation.

The ultimate aim is to be back for Cheltenham, where he has registered 25 winners including the Gold Cup on Lord Windermere and was leading rider in 2018.

He was first past the post on three occasions last March and would expect to have a strong book of rides for his primary supporter Gordon Elliott, among others, should he return in time.

“Cheltenham would be a strong possibility.

“I really don’t think I’d need to be back before. I could start in the Supreme Novices’ if I needed to. I won’t be doing that hopefully, and I won’t have to do that.

“The honest answer is I don’t know if I’ll be back before it but it doesn’t really bother me. As long as everything is going okay. If it were only my second or third festival it might be a worry but to be honest it doesn’t really bother me if I’m back before or not.

“Now at the same time, I’ll be pushing to get back beforehand as it’s always nice to see how fit you are.

“But we’ll just have to see how it goes.”