Longer trip brings out the best in Pure Genius at Punchestown

Pure Genius ran out the day’s easier winner when routing the opposition in the Ladbrokes Watch Racing Online For Free Maiden Hurdle. Mark Walsh sent Ted Walsh’s grey set out in front and he quickly settled into a great rhythm.

The 4-1 chance produced some brilliant leaps along the way and, trying three miles for the first time, maintained a good gallop and rhythm throughout. Long odds-on favourite Fantasio D’alene tracked him most of the way but got left behind in the closing stages and was a tired horse jumping the final flight a distance behind the impressive winner.

“He was disappointing up to now,” said the winning trainer. “We said we’d try him over a longer trip. He loves to go a good gallop and he jumps well. He should make a nice chaser and could be a horse for the four-miler (National Hunt Chase) next year.

“He’s a big horse – he’s 17hh. It could just have been weakness or immaturity – hopefully it is, because if it is, he’ll make a lovely chaser. He’s a big, sound horse, a gorgeous horse, and anyone would love to own him. I think today was the first day he showed something like he does at home.”

In the absence of would-be market rival The Getaway Star, Lady Breffni was sent off 1-8 to take the Ladbrokes Get Your Daily Odds Boost Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, but she was made to work hard to justify those odds.

Having her second run for Willie Mullins and ridden this time by Danny Mullins, deputising for Paul Townend who has taken a few days off to recover from Saturday’s spill from Youmdor, the mare was never far from front rank but wasn’t entirely fluent in her jumping.

To be fair, she always looked the most likely winner, but the progressive Humble Glory pushed her all the way and, but for jumping high at the final flight, may have forced her to find even more.

“It was a case of getting the job done today,” said the winning rider. “It probably wasn’t ideal that she was in front coming up the side, but she’s been running in good handicaps and we just wanted to keep it simple. She missed a couple of hurdles but, after a few jumps late on, put it to bed. I’d like to think if the second got to us we would have found a bit more. She’s off 128 and she’s still a novice, but you’d imagine she has handicap options too.”

Curious Bride, who peaked at 81 on the level, made her second outing over timber a winning one when taking the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side Maiden Hurdle for Sean Flanagan and Noel Meade. Palm Beach mounted a late challenge and looked as though he might get on top at the last, but the winner picked up again in the closing stages to win a shade cosily.

In the John Thomas McNamara Series Qualified Riders’ Handicap Hurdle, Joey Dunne, riding the Gavin Cromwell-trained You Say Nothing, stole a march on his rivals from the outset and thereafter controlled the race. Able to give his mount a breather before the final push for home, his mount, a winner last month at Down Royal, stretched away late to race home clear of Spare Brakes.

Two Limerick Christmas festival winners fought out the finish to the Ladbrokes Supporting Irish Racing Novice Handicap Hurdle, and it was Low Lie The Fields who came out on top at the expense of Itsnotinit. Fou Diligence looked to have the whole field in trouble turning for home, but stamina kicked in for the eventual first and second, and Rachael Blackmore’s mount found that bit extra to land the spoils. Said winning trainer Henry de Bromhead: “I thought we were struggling turning in – both the first and second might have been – but it was great to see him staying on like he did. He really toughed it out in the end. I think we’d want to consider stepping him up in trip, considering how it unfolded for him there, but it’s great that he’s backed up his Limerick win.”

Oliver McKiernan and Barry Browne, who shared a winner at the track on Sunday, added another when Glenabo Bridge took the Ladbrokes Giving Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle. Behind Low Lie The Fields at Limerick on his most recent outing, he appreciated the return to the longer trip as he stayed on well to land the spoils.

In the mares’ bumper which brought the card to a close, Feddans was well backed to get off the mark at the third time of asking and duly obliged under Tom Feeney. John O’Callaghan’s mare looked in trouble when Mi Lighthouse loomed up in the straight, but the winner put her head down and found plenty to see off that challenge.