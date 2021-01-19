Clonmel tips: Capodanno can make it third time lucky over hurdles

Capodanno can make it third time lucky over hurdles when he contests the Monroe Maiden Hurdle, the second race on this afternoon’s card in Clonmel.

Runner-up on his only outing in France, he made his debut for Willie Mullins at this venue and showed real promise in finishing third to Pepite De Belle and Eilise’s A Lady. The market suggested he might be in need of the run on that occasion, and that’s how it appeared to pan out.

Surely better for that run, he can take this race at the expense of Dunboyne. The latter won his point to point at the fourth time of asking and then made his track debut in a Navan maiden hurdle won by subsequent Grade 1 winner Bob Olinger.

He was no match for the winner, who didn’t have to be asked a serious question to come home 14 lengths clear, but nevertheless it was a fine effort by the runner-up.

That was over two and a half miles, and it remains to be seen whether the drop in trip will suit as his dam’s side shows a tendency towards stamina. On first track evidence there are races to be won with him, but he may have to settle for a minor role again this afternoon.

Magic Daze will likely be a short price to take the opening race, the Kilsheelan Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, and there doesn’t seem a good enough reason to oppose her. Henry de Bromhead’s runner won her only point to point and then made her debut in a Leopardstown maiden hurdle won by the potentially high-class Gaillard Du Mesnil.

She raced prominently on that occasion and jumped well but was no match for the front two as the race came to a close. Nevertheless, she was a long way clear of the remainder and will find this a much more manageable assignment. Nelly’s Flyer and Sweet Sixteen can follow her home.

Tommy Lyons

1:05 Magic Daze

1:35 Capodanno (nap)

2:05 Cooline Bluebell

2:35 Tucanae

3:05 Shes Some Doll

3:35 Espion Du Chenet

4:05 Super Citizen

Next Best

1:05 Nelly’s Money

1:35 Dunboyne

2:05 De Bennette

2:35 Gevrey

3:05 Boomtown Girl

3:35 Damut

4:05 Templebredin