Punchestown report: Early Forlonge exit denies Envoi Allen a proper test

It goes against the grain somewhat to begin a meeting with the highlight, but that was the case in Punchestown as Envoi Allen and Asterion Forlonge went to the start set to square up in the Grade Three Sky Bet Killiney Novice Chase.

It was one of the most anticipated clashes of the season thus far but, alas, the race itself served as a reminder that in horse racing little is entirely predictable.

That “squaring up” proved little more than shadow boxing as Asterion Forlonge, who was in receipt of 11lbs and confidently expected to put it up to his unbeaten rival, barely made it past the bell.

Danny Mullins sent him out in front but when the grey approached the first fence, he took a long look at the obstacle, changed his mind, took an extra stride, and crashed through it, giving his jockey no chance to maintain the partnership. Sempo got caught up in the incident and came down, leaving just three to contest the remainder of the race.

Thereafter it was no more than a day’s exercise for Envoi Allen. To his credit, Fils D’oudairies tried to keep the favourite honest, but it was a fruitless task as Gordon Elliott’s horse, protecting a perfect record, did everything right and hardly had to come out of second gear to notch up his 11th success inside the rails.

If there was a small question answered, it was his ability to handle testing ground as he was running on it for the first time. Like everything else before, however, it was just another obstacle he would overcome.

Winning jockey Jack Kennedy reported: “We’re delighted with him. He couldn’t have done any more. It’s a pity Asterion Forlonge fell at the first. It would have been nice to get a lead around and get a proper race, but we’re delighted he went and did it again.

“They (the loose horses) had my heart in my mouth a couple of times, but he is so honest. They crossed over me at one of the fences down the back but never took his eye off the fence. He is unbelievable. He’s a very clever horse.

“He only really does what he has to do. He was very idle the whole way around when he was left in front, but as soon as I sat into the saddle, he put the race to bed.”

Elliott was similarly delighted, but also relieved, and assured us there was plenty left to work on.

“Our lad had to go around in front and didn’t have much more than a canter around, but I liked the way he quickened down to the last. He got underneath it and picked up at the back of it.

“He just had a day out, but he’d have learnt plenty from that. There were loose horses going everywhere but, in fairness to him, he looked straight as a die. He put his eye on the fence and that’s all he wanted to do: to jump.

“Jack said we’ll have to up his work a little bit before Cheltenham. He does everything so easily at home, there’s plenty of improvement in him.

“He’s in all the races in Leopardstown (Dublin Racing Festival) for fear anything happened with the Irish horses going to Cheltenham, but the plan is to go straight to Cheltenham, all being well.”

Bookmakers reacted by shaving his odds for the Marsh Chase to even money.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Asterion Forlonge, was somewhat perplexed by his charge’s fall, but is unlikely to waste time before trying to right that wrong.

“I’m trying to figure out what happened,” he admitted. “He jumped off at a nice pace, and I don’t whether he slowed up going around the first bend and into the fence and maybe whether the horse thought he was going to look at the fence rather than jump it. But he definitely put in another stride. It wasn’t ideal anyhow, but at least it happened early, not at the last fence, and I can run him back quick. I’ll try and find a race for him.”