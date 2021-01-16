Teahupoo prevails as Willie Mullins' Youmdor crashes out at Fairyhouse 

Rest Teahupoo came out on top in a dramatic ITM Virtual Stallion Trial Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained Youmdor looked a big threat when he loomed alongside Teahupoo (4-1) at the final flight, only for the 4-9 favourite to come down.

That left Gordon Elliott's runner to win as he liked by 15 lengths in the hands of Robbie Power and make a winning debut for the County Meath handler. Teahupoo had won his only start for French trainer Gabriel Leenders at Auteuil in October.

Druid's Altar was second with Autumn Evening half a length away in third.

"He's a nice horse. Obviously we had a lot of luck on our side there with Willie's horse going at the last," said Elliott.

"I said to Robert 'you were definitely beat', but he said 'I'm not so sure because my horse galloped from the last to the line'.

"He said he could see about three strides away from the last that (Paul) Townend's horse was just starting to be squeezed along. I thought Willie's horse would have won and we had luck on our side.

"He's probably more of a stayer next year than a two-miler. I loved the way he put his head out and galloped from the last to the line."

Teahuphoo was cut to 14-1 from 25-1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Betfair, who left Youmdor unchanged at 14s.