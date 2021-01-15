Sam Ewing delivers on the double for Gordon Elliott at Dundalk

Rising apprentice star Sam Ewing delivered a 58-1 double for Gordon Elliott on Glorious Zoff and Catherine Chroi in Dundalk on Friday night.

Beaten (over hurdles) at Sedgefield and Doncaster since winning his maiden in Sligo back in October, Glorious Zoff got the better of favourite Dances With Stars in the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Rated Race over a mile and a half, the teenager’s first winner for Elliott.

The Zoffany gelding got home by a half-length, with Drakensberg a close third.

Ewing said: “I ran into a bit of trouble at half-way, but he had the gears to get himself out of it. He’s nice horse and Gordon will probably mix it with him.”

Kicking-off a big weekend for Cullentra, with Envoi Allen in action at Punchestown tomorrow, the consistent Camacho filly Catherine Chroi pounced late to deny Red Contender and top-weight Hala Joud in the Hollywoodbets Apprentice Handicap.

“The blinkers helped her travel through the race and she won going away,” said Ewing.

Friday night hotpot Irwin continued Joseph O’Brien’s rich vein of form and gave former champion apprentice Shane Crosse a first success of 2021 when digging deep to justify 4-9 favouritism in the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk 3-Y-0 Maiden.

A promising third on debut, the Australia colt dwelt and was outpaced early. He improved from mid division turning for home, was driven into the lead and, when pressed by chief market-rival Razdan, pulled out enough to hold on by a head.

“He did it the hard way,” Crosse admitted. “He was a bit slow away, just like the first day, and was behind the bridle all the way. He’s a big raw individual. Nothing phases him, although he had a look when he got to the front and then put his head down when he had company. He’ll come forward from this and stepping up in trip, on grass, will be the key to him.”

Mosala, trained by Henry De Bromhead for Carmel Acheson, belatedly opened his account in the Follow Us On Twitter @dundalkstadium Maiden. Having tracked 100-1 shot Behind The Wall on this first step-up to an extended mile and a quarter, Colin Keane edged ahead on the 5-4 favourite soon after the two-furlong pole. Mosala stayed on dourly to beat Tooreen Angel by two lengths.

Keane said: “He likes to jump and roll along. And he made my job easy from a bad draw. I got a nice lead and he picked-up well. He’ll have no problem going further and might jump a hurdle at some stage.”

The Michael Halford-trained filly Hodd’s Girl, a course and distance winner last month, defied an 11lb rise when coming through strongly under Adam Farragher to land the five-furlong Join Us On Instagram @dundalkstadium Handicap at the expense of Pillar and Blastofmagic.

“Sprinting is difficult,” said Halford. “They have to learn how to sprint. This filly was always in a hurry and wasn’t getting home. We don’t do an awful lot with her at home, but we could tell that she was in very good form.”

Winner of a Navan nursery back in October (off the same mark), Harry’s Hill bounced back to winning ways in the five-furlong nursery, continuing the good run of trainer Martin Hassett with his small string.

A first winner of 2021 for Seamus Heffernan, the Heeraat gelding scored by a length and a half from Betrayed, prompting Hassett to report: “That’s Seamie’s first winner for us — I told him to go down slow and come back fast. We’ve been running him over six, but he’s really a five-furlong horse.”